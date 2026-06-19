🤚 Valve is using a reservation queue to manage high demand for the new Steam Controller

👏 The company plans to continue production of the controller indefinitely

😬 Depending on your reservation status, order fulfillment is estimated for September 2026, December 2026, or sometime in 2027

👀 Check your specific delivery window by logging into your Steam account and visiting the Steam Controller page

If you missed out on Valve’s new Steam Controller and have since reserved your interest in purchasing one, we now have a clearer timeline of when orders will be fulfilled.

In a blog post, Valve shared that initial demand for the Steam Controller exceeded its expectations, and that switching to a reservation queue would hopefully allow the company to plan ahead and cut down on headaches on the consumer side.

Valve also said it has no plans to stop making the Steam Controller, but because of the current demand, it is sharing one of three estimated order windows for those who have reserved.

Your Steam Controller will be available either:

By September 2026

By December 2026

Or in 2027 (with additional information on specific timing to come)

To view your window, simply log into your Steam account and go to the Steam Controller page. You can still reserve a Steam Controller if you haven’t already, but obviously any orders will now fall into the 2027 date.

Customers will still be emailed with an option to purchase their order within 72 hours, otherwise, you’ll be removed from the list and your order will go to the next person in line.

As someone who missed out on the Steam Controller launch, and couldn’t reserve until May 12 as I was away on holiday, I’ve been hit with a 2027 availability date, which is mad considering the Steam Controller only went on sale on May 4 and sold out almost immediately. I’m definitely not upset about it.

Hopefully, Valve will ensure there is a healthy supply of Steam Machine hardware when it goes on sale, and will at least ensure that scalpers and resellers are stopped from snapping up all the stock again.

The Steam Machine also ships with a Steam Controller, so that could be one way of getting it faster for those who have to wait until next year.

Up next: Steam Machine pre‑order, price, and release date leak points to June 23 reveal

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.