(Credit: @TheAppleHub / X | Apple | The Shortcut)

🍎 Apple’s upcoming iPhone Fold keeps leaking, this time in more dummy photos

👀 The images line up with rumors we’ve heard about what the foldable iPhone will look like

📲 Meanwhile, new features and clues in iOS 27 seem to indicate bigger-screened iPhones are on the way

📅 Apple’s iPhone Fold is expected to arrive this September

Apple is on track to release its first folding phone later this year, and we’re slowly learning what it’ll look like and what types of features it’ll have.

The iPhone Fold recently surfaced in a fresh set of photos, courtesy of Sonny Dickson, though it was depicted as a dummy unit rather than a fully functional sample from Apple’s supply. Meanwhile, new features in iOS 27 seem to hint at Apple’s preparation for a phone with multiple aspect ratios.

(Credit: Sonny Dickson / X)

The images aren’t unlike the dummy unit image we saw last week, which showed off a short and wide folding phone with a white glass back. Dickson’s photos are a bit clearer and there are more angles to look at, revealing what the phone could look like when it’s open and where the buttons will be. From dual cameras to the stubby stature of the device, the alleged iPhone Fold in the photos aligns with virtually every rumor we’ve heard about the device’s design.

If the constant leaks and rumors weren’t enough to convince you that there’s a foldable iPhone on the way, iOS 27 is filled with features and deep references that all but confirm the iPhone Fold is on the way. There are some direct references to a device running iOS 27 that can fold, as spotted by Sam Henri Gold on X. Another example of the system adapting to bigger screens are full-screen widgets; you can expand some widgets like the Calendar to fill an entire app grid on your home screen, which will undoubtedly be helpful when you have a big folding screen to multitask with.

Perhaps the biggest hint is in Xcode. Apple is incorporating its upgraded Apple Intelligence models into the coding tool that lets developers expand and adapt their apps to larger aspect ratios, all without needing to manually program an entirely new layout. This will make it far easier and quicker for apps to adapt between iPhone and iPad, and it’ll significantly benefit the future iPhone Fold since users will be switching between a normal iPhone layout and a wide tablet layout often.

One thing worth noting: there’s no sign of split-screen multitasking… yet. Rumors suggested it would be added to iOS 27 in general to be used in landscape on your iPhone, but that didn’t arrive. We still expect it to come to the iPhone Fold, but for normal iPhone users, it doesn’t look like it’ll be offered.

The iPhone Fold is expected to arrive this September, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max. We’ll be tracking more rumors as they pop up, so be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss out.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.