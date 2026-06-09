(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

⚡️ Nomad is giving its 2-in-1 Charging Stand a fresh coat of paint

🟠 The stand is now available in Stellar Orange with a transparent Qi2 charger

📱 It delivers up to 25W wireless charging to juice up your iPhone and AirPods

💳 Nomad is also bringing the color to its popular Tracking Card Pro

💰 The 2-in-1 Charging Stand is priced at $135 and is available starting today

Nomad is always dropping some of the best-looking accessories you can get for your Apple devices, and the company’s latest is the perfect complement to the orange iPhone 17 Pro.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Today, Nomad announced the new Stellar Orange Charging Stand. It’s a fresh take on the company’s popular 2-in-1 Charging Stand with an orange-coated aluminum body, orange glass on the front, and an orange charging puck with a unique bonus: the glass is transparent. This puts the Qi2 charging coils on full display, giving the stand a futuristic look that’s been quite trendy as of late.

I was able to get the new Charging Stand a few days early, and it’s a stark change compared to the typical black and white accessories Nomad sells. It has a much louder personality and stands out on your desk or nightstand. I’ll be switching to it as my new go-to charging station on my desk at my apartment.

The 2-in-1 Charging Stand remains unchanged otherwise. It has 25W wireless charging support for juicing up your iPhone, and the secondary charging pad on the back gives you a place to charge your AirPods. It’s priced at $135 and is available starting today in Stellar Orange.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

That’s not all. Nomad is also giving its popular Tracking Card Pro a Stellar Orange paint job as well. The new card adds a bold finish to one of Nomad’s most sought after products, letting you further round out your tech accessories with as much orange as possible. The Tracking Card Pro offers a slim design perfect for slipping into your wallet, Find My integration, and up to 16 months of battery life. It’s available for $39 and also launches today.

Nomad: Charging Stand in Orange

Nomad: Tracking Card Pro in Orange

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Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.