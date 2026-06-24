(Credit: Rockstar Games)

👀 Rockstar has confirmed a GTA 6 Ultimate Edition featuring exclusive in-game items, which costs $100

🌴 A “Vintage Vice City Pack” has been revealed, offering classic-themed outfits as a pre-order bonus

😮 The game’s media page has been updated with 51 new screenshots showcasing previously unseen vehicles, characters, and scenes

📅 Pre-orders for GTA 6 open on June 25, 2026, ahead of the game’s official release on November 19, 2026, for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Rockstar Games has confirmed the existence of a GTA 6 Ultimate Edition by uploading new screenshots that show some of the in-game items you’ll get, presumably if you stump up more money for the game.

There are 51 new screenshots to ogle at that show characters, vehicles, and scenes not shown in the previous trailers. The screenshots hint at early-access missions, special outfits, or high-end vehicles to cruise around in.

We see new hairstyles, weapon skins, tattoos, car mods, and confirmation that players will be able to go to Sara’s Unisex Salon to change their look. Apparently, the Salon is only open to those who purchase the Ultimate Edition. The same is true of a new clothing store called Stock 305, and the tattoo parlor Electric Fan Tattoo.

(Credit: Rockstar)

The GTA 6 Ultimate Edition has been confirmed to cost $99.99. We should also get a GTA 6 Collector’s Edition – though that could be announced at a later date.

It’s unclear when the images were uploaded to the GTA 6 website’s media page, but there’s also a section called the “Vintage Vice City Pack”, which includes 12 screenshots with Lucia and Jason in classic themed clothing that call back to the original Vice City aesthetic.

The GTA 6 Vintage Vice City Pack is a pre-order bonus and features a ‘55 Vapid Stanier sedan and garage alongside Ocean Beach, decadent outfits and hairstyles for both Jason and Lucia, and an iconic weapon pattern. GTA 6 costs $79.99 – $10 more than most games.

(Credit: Rockstar)

GTA 6 pre-orders begin tomorrow, June 25, with the game set to release on November 19, 2026, for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Up next: GTA 6 price: how much will Grand Theft Auto 6 cost to pre-order?

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.