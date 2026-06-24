(Credit: Rockstar Games)

📅 GTA 6 pre-orders open on June 25, ahead of the game’s November 19 launch

💰 Rockstar has now confirmed that GTA 6 will retail for $80

📈 The GTA 6 Ultimate Edition will be $100

🤔 The initial launch will be limited to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with a smaller potential install base than GTA 5’s initial release

It’s almost time. After over a decade of waiting, GTA 6 pre-orders open tomorrow, June 25 – and we now know exactly how much Rockstar Games is going to charge for its next magnum opus.

We’ve seen games increase from the usual $60 price tag to $70 during this generation, with Nintendo even experimenting with an $80 price for Mario Kart World.

Microsoft also tried to adopt $80 pricing for its first-party games like The Outer Worlds 2, but eventually dropped the price back down to $70.

Rockstar has quietly confirmed to Geoff Keighley of The Game Awards that Grand Theft Auto 6 will retail for $79.99 at most retailers, with the Ultimate Edition costing $99.99. A possible GTA 6 Collector’s Edition could inflate the price further.

How much will GTA 6 cost?

Ahead of Grand Theft Auto 6’s November 19 launch, speculation led many to believe the game would cost more than usual, partly because if any game could squeeze more money out of consumers, GTA 6 was undoubtedly it.

Some suggested that the standard version of GTA 6 could cost as much as $100, breaking all previous pricing norms. Various retail leaks, which were ultimately debunked, also pointed to GTA 6 costing more than a typical video game release.

Rockstar’s publisher Take-Two – which dodged the question about the game’s price – will want to recoup as much revenue as possible from GTA 6, as it’s invested an eye-watering amount to bring Rockstar’s long-awaited sequel to life. Thankfully, Grand Theft Auto 5 has arguably continued to bankroll the project, selling millions every year, and GTA Online has grown into a money-making machine.

Asking for more money upfront may not be in GTA 6’s best interest, though, as the more people Rockstar can tempt into playing GTA Online, and possibly purchasing additional content, the more money it’ll make in the long term.

GTA 6 is also only releasing on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with a PC release scheduled for at least a year later. That means there’s approximately just shy of 100 million potential customers for Grand Theft Auto 6 to reach, which isn’t as large ‌an install base as GTA 5 released to on PS3 and Xbox 360, which has sold a combined 155-160 million units.

All is revealed

(Credit: Rockstar Games)

Now, the mystery over GTA 6’s price is over. But as we’ve seen with the recent Steam Machine price reveal, it costs more than most would like at $80 – $10 more than the standard price. That’s the unfortunate trend at the moment, with costs gradually increasing, and consumers being squeezed for every penny possible.

Up next: Steam Frame price: where Valve’s next VR headset is likely to land

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.