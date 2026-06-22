(Credit: Rockstar Games)

🤔 A reliable games insider has disputed recent claims about GTA 6’s price

💰 Alleged listings for the game at Portuguese retailer FNAC listed five editions with prices ranging from €89.99 to €199.99

🙂‍↔️ Insider Billbil-kun has poured cold water on the listings, noting that the prices are likely random

📅 GTA 6 is finally going up for pre-order on June 25, and we’ll know how much it’s going to be then

A reliable gaming insider has poured cold water over the GTA 6 prices that were spotted on a European retailer and widely shared.

It had been thought that Portuguese retailer FNAC had uploaded SKUs for five different editions of GTA 6 to its storefront, with alleged prices ranging from €89.99 to €199.99, after fans on Reddit spotted the listings. The others were priced at €99.99. €109.99 and €119.99. That’s the equivalent of $100 for the base game, and around $220 for the most expensive edition.

The SKUs didn’t mention GTA 6 directly, but had a November 19 release date with RS placeholder text that was assumed to be short for Rockstar.

However, as per Billbil-Kun on X, they have dismissed these prices, noting that they are general placeholders, rather than anything specific to Rockstar or GTA 6, and calling the prices “random”.

Billbil-kun’s track record is one of the most reliable around for pricing and availability of games and hardware before they get announced, so there’s little reason to doubt them.

With GTA 6 pre-orders scheduled for June 25, there are all sorts of rumors up in the air until we get official confirmation as to how much it’s going to be.

We don’t know how much the game is going to cost, nor what editions will be available when it eventually goes up for pre-order, although a more expensive GTA 6 Collector’s Edition is likely based on previous Rockstar releases.

Rumors had suggested that the standard game may cost upwards of $100, although others have corroborated on a more sensible $70-$80 retail price that’s in line with other modern game releases.

With official confirmation of the game’s pre-order date, it finally lays to rest months of speculation as to when we’ll finally be able to hand over cold, hard cash for a GTA 6 pre-order.

We’d heard that the GTA 6 release date was locked in for November 19 from both Take-Two’s CEO and from a reliable insider, as it had been feared it could be delayed into 2027. Thankfully, that doesn’t seem like it will be the case.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick also recently admitted that the expectations for Grand Theft Auto VI are “terrifying” and said that meeting those expectations is “a pretty daunting challenge”. It probably doesn’t help that a former GTA 6 dev said the game “probably won’t look as good as the trailers”.

Up next: Steam Machine pre‑order date and time – here’s when you should be able to buy one

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.