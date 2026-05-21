✅ GTA 6 seems to be on track for its November 19 release date on PS5 and Xbox

💰 Take-Two expects $8B for fiscal 2027 – a forecast that hinges on GTA 6 shipping on time

🗓️ CEO Strauss Zelnick is explicitly crediting “the November 19th launch” as the engine of record-setting performance for the year ahead

🚫 That puts a clear line through the 4chan-sourced rumor from earlier today suggesting a slip into February 2027

👀 I’m more focused on when the next trailer will drop, when we’ll get a pre-order date, the GTA 6 Collector’s Edition swag, and final price

Hours after the latest GTA 6 delay rumor began making the rounds, Take-Two has answered the speculation in the most concrete way a public company can: it baked the November 2026 release date directly into its forward-looking guidance.

GTA 6 release date: Follow the money

In its fiscal Q4 2026 earnings release published this afternoon, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick described fiscal 2027 as a year that will “establish new record levels of operating performance driven by the November 19th launch of Grand Theft Auto VI.”

That’s not a vague reassurance buried in a slide deck – it’s the headline rationale for the company’s full-year outlook.

And the numbers underneath that statement make the GTA 6 release date awfully hard to walk back without consequences. Take-Two is projecting Net Bookings of $8 to $8.2 billion for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027 – a jump of nearly 20% over the $6.72 billion it just posted for fiscal 2026. A delay into February 2027 would still technically fall inside that fiscal window, but pushing further would gut the forecast and trigger the kind of investor reaction Take-Two has spent the last two years carefully avoiding.

Why November 19 is a lock

The product release table at the back of the report lists Grand Theft Auto 6 with a firm date of November 19, 2026 on PS5 and Xbox Series X – the same date Zelnick has been holding the line on since Rockstar’s most recent shift.

So, where does that leave the anonymous 4chan post claiming Rockstar is preparing to announce a February 2027 slip on an upcoming earnings call? Effectively dead on arrival. Today was the earnings call. The announcement didn’t happen. The opposite announcement happened.

There’s a broader signal here, too. Take-Two is also forecasting it will generate more than $1 billion in cash from operations next fiscal year – a level of confidence that doesn’t pencil out without GTA 6 hitting the holiday window. Holiday 2026 is where the money is. February isn’t.

Of course… anything can happen

None of this rules out a surprise down the road. Rockstar has delayed GTA 6 before, and Zelnick has freely admitted the pressure on this launch is “terrifying”. But a publisher doesn’t put a specific November date in a CEO statement, a forward-looking guidance figure, and a product release table on the same afternoon if a delay is two weeks away. That’s the kind of disclosure problem securities lawyers lose sleep over.

For now, the GTA 6 pre-order window remains the next real milestone to watch – and the November 19, 2026, launch date is exactly where Take-Two left it this morning.

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