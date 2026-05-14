(Credit: Rockstar Games)

👀 Best Buy may have leaked the GTA 6 pre-order date as May 18

📆 The game is officially set to release on November 19, 2026, following two major delays

💰 The expected retail price is $100, and a more expensive Collector’s Edition is anticipated

😱 Take-Two’s CEO Strauss Zelnick described the expectations for the game as ‘terrifying’

Best Buy: GTA 6

Gamers have been patiently waiting for Rockstar to announce the GTA 6 pre-order date, but it seems like Best Buy may have accidentally beaten the developer to the punch.

With less than six months to go before Grand Theft Auto 6 releases, Best Buy has reportedly sent out emails to affiliate accounts that suggest the GTA 6 pre-order date will be May 18.

A video was uploaded by FrogboyX1Gaming & Tech Reviews, which shows the Best Buy email. The same email has also been shared on Reddit, adding fuel to the fire that Grand Theft Auto 6’s pre-order date could indeed be May 18.

The Shortcut has also received the same email from Best Buy, stating that GTA 6 pre-orders go live on May 18, 2026.

(Credit: The Shortcut)

Best Buy’s email comes shortly after Sony sent out messages to PlayStation 4 users, urging them to upgrade to a PS5 in preparation for GTA 6. It’s likely that we will get confirmation from Rockstar Games soon, and many fans also believe Trailer 3 for GTA 6 will be released.

Take-Two’s CEO Strauss Zelnick recently admitted that the expectations for Grand Theft Auto IV are “terrifying” and said that meeting those expectations is “a pretty daunting challenge”. It probably doesn’t help that a former GTA 6 dev said the game “probably won’t look as good as the trailers”.

GTA 6 is due to release on November 19, 2026, after two major delays. We still don’t know how much the game will cost, though reports suggest it could retail for $100. There will almost certainly be a GTA 6 Collector’s Edition, too, which should exceed that price quite comfortably.

Up next: Steam Controller restock: how to get Valve’s popular gamepad

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.