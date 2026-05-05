(Credit: Rockstar Games)

🤔 GTA 6 will prioritize its console launch (PS5/Xbox Series X|S on November 19) because console players are the “core” audience

😬 Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick is “terrified of expectations” for the game, but aims to create the “most spectacular piece of entertainment”

📆 The PC release follows the console launch, continuing the historical release pattern for Grand Theft Auto titles

💰 Hype is high, but rumors suggest the game could cost $100 and may not look as good as the trailers

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has shared some more thoughts about the publisher’s upcoming game, GTA 6, a small title you might have heard about.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Zelnick explained why GTA 6 isn’t coming to PC at the same time as PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19.

Zelnick said: “I think with regard to a release like that you’re judged by serving the core”, which implies Take-Two believes console players are more important to Grand Theft Auto 6’s success.

Zelnick added: “If your core consumer isn’t there, if they’re not served first and best, you kind of don’t hit your other consumers”.

GTA has historically launched on console first, with a PC release coming later. However, with PC gaming growing from strength to strength and becoming a larger revenue stream for publishers, Zelnick’s comments may disappoint those who want GTA 6 to release on PC as soon as possible.

Candidly, Zelnick also admitted that he’s “terrified of expectations” for GTA 6, which are undoubtedly through the roof. He said: “What we think about is making the most spectacular piece of entertainment on Earth, in history, and it’s a pretty daunting challenge.”

There’s no doubt that the hype for GTA 6 is through the roof. It’s been over a decade since GTA 5 first released, and the two trailers Rockstar released tease a level of graphical fidelity and realism we’ve yet to see on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

However, a former dev admitted that GTA 6 probably won’t look as good as the trailers suggest, and we still don’t know how much the game will cost, with rumors indicating it could be the first $100 release.

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Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.