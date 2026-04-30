🤔 We still don’t know how much GTA 6 is going to cost after Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick dodged the question in a recent interview

💰 Instead, he said it was the responsibility of game developers to price games according to the value for money perceived by consumers

😬 Previous reports and store listings have indicated that the next GTA title could cost $100 in both the USA and an equivalent £90 in the UK

👀 The game launches in just over six months, and we still don’t have a third trailer, price, or pre-order information

GTA 6 launches in just over six months, and we still don’t know how much the game is going to cost.

In a recent interview at games conference Iicon, Take Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, GTA 6’s publisher, dodged the question directly about GTA 6’s price, although stated that developers need to charge a fair price for games based on the perceived value of what consumers are getting.

To be specific, he stated that “Consumers pay for the value that you bring to them, and our job is to charge way, way, way less of the value delivery”, and that buyers “need to feel like the thing itself is amazing and the price they were charged was fair for what they got”

He stated that, as a result of current inflation across the world economy, games have technically become cheaper, with most major releases selling between $60 and $70. He said that Take Two looks at “how do we deliver something amazing, and how do we make sure that what people pay for it feels very reasonable.”

With this in mind, we have seen retail prices rise for games against where they were several years ago, with even the likes of Nintendo charging $80 for Mario Kart World when the Switch 2 launched last year.

We haven’t gotten any real official word on how much GTA 6 is going to cost, nor when pre-orders are likely to be opened up, although a report last year suggested the game could retail for $100. This was also echoed recently by a UK placeholder listing that put the ‘standard edition’ at £89.99.

Regardless of when details about pre-orders and pricing are announced, GTA 6 is set for release on November 19, 2026, having been delayed twice previously, and it’s still shaping up to be the most hotly anticipated game of all time.

Up next: GTA 6 probably won’t look as good as the trailers, former dev admits

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.