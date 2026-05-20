(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🏆 Review Score: 4.5/5 – ‘Awesome!’

🏅 Editor’s Choice Award

✅ Pros:

👏 TMR analog sticks and Hall effect triggers

💨 8K polling rate for low latency

🎮 Swappable D-pad and analog sticks

✅ Clicky microswitch buttons

🔫 Hair trigger stops

🫨 Gyro support

🎧 3.5mm headphone jack

⚡️ Charging dock included

🖐 Additional back and shoulder buttons

💰 Super competitive price point

❌ Cons:

🤔 Gyro isn’t as accurate as other controllers

🤷‍♂️ Functions as a DualShock 4 in Bluetooth

👉 Doesn’t work on Xbox or PS5

🔋 Battery life isn’t the best

Walmart: GameSir G7 Pro 8K PC

Best Buy: GameSir G7 Pro 8K PC

Amazon: GameSir G7 Pro 8K PC

The Shortcut Review

I’ve been using the GameSir G7 Pro 8K controller for the last few weeks (the gorgeous Aimslab Edition, to be precise), and I’m convinced that it’s the gamepad people should buy if they haven’t already purchased Valve’s new Steam Controller.

Unless you plan on playing a lot of PC titles that aren’t optimized for a controller on your couch, the GameSir G7 Pro 8K PC trumps Valve’s in-demand gamepad in several meaningful ways.

$10 cheaper than the Steam Controller and close to $100 cheaper than Sony and Microsoft’s controllers – the GameSir G7 Pro 8K PC is one of the best controllers you can buy.

Not only is it a more pro player focused controller, with extremely low latency 8K polling rate in either wired or wireless mode, but it has adjustable trigger stops, two back buttons, two additional shoulder buttons, swappable D-pads and analog sticks, and an included charging dock. It also features microswitch buttons for lightning-fast response, Hall effect analog triggers, and TMR sticks to eliminate stick drift.

On top of that, you can make a litany of tweaks and changes using the GameSir Connect app, enjoy gyro controls, and even plug in a wired headset thanks to its 3.5mm jack. Add in Bluetooth support, and you’d think the GameSir G7 Pro 8K PC controller would cost as much as the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller or Sony’s PS5 DualSense Edge, right? Wrong.

GameSir G7 Pro 8K PC specs 🛠️

Price: $89.99

Connection: USB-C, 2.4GHz, Bluetooth

Weight: Approx. 392 grams

For the price of $89.99 – that’s $10 cheaper than the Steam Controller and close to $100 cheaper than Sony and Microsoft’s controllers – the GameSir G7 Pro 8K PC is one of the best controllers you can buy. Oh, and unlike the Steam Controller, the GameSir G7 Pro 8K PC will work with the Xbox launcher, Epic Games launcher, and more, and you’re still getting the full experience.

With a stacked feature set, pro-focused upgrades, and a generous amount of customization options, the GameSir G7 Pro 8K PC is a more sensible and superior pick than the Steam Controller for most people, and a fantastic controller all around. Read my full GameSir G7 Pro 8K PC review below.

A review unit was provided by GameSir.

What I loved about the GameSir G7 Pro 8K PC ❤️

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

👏 TMR analog sticks and Hall effect triggers. Third-party controllers have set the standard when it comes to delivering reliable and drift-free analog sticks. Whether it’s Hall effect sensors or the more efficient TMR (Tunnel Magnetoresistance), the technology is far superior and more durable to the classic potentiometer sensors that Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo controllers still use. The GameSir G7 Pro 8K PC uses TMR sensors, which means you can play with complete peace of mind and more precision than before.

💨 8K polling rate for low-latency gaming. Latency can be the difference between winning a firefight and losing one. The GameSir G7 Pro 8K PC controller can be set to an 8K polling rate that provides the lowest latency possible, similar to high-end gaming mice and keyboards like the Razer Viper V4 Pro and Logitech G G512 X.

You can play with complete peace of mind and more precision than before.

🎮 Swappable D-pad, analog sticks, and faceplates. You can choose between different analog stick heights and D-pad styles. Whether you’d prefer a cross-shaped D-pad, circular D-pad, or want a convex or concave analog stick, the GameSir G7 Pro 8K PC comes with a generous amount of options to choose from. You can even remove the faceplate and grips to transform the look of the controller.

✅ Clicky microswitch buttons. I’ve grown to love microswitch buttons for the responsiveness they provide and how effortless they are to click. Some may still prefer the traditional membrane feel found elsewhere, but having a mouse-click for face buttons, shoulder buttons and the D-pad has become my personal preference.

🔫 Hair trigger stops let you fire faster. You can equip the GameSir G7 Pro 8K PC controller for a competitive edge in FPS games using the hair trigger stops that let you fire faster. Flick a switch, and you’ve got analog triggers again that are perfect for racing games.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🎧 3.5mm headphone jack is always welcome. The presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack is a nice, unexpected addition, and means you can use your favorite wired headset. There’s also a mic mute button directly on the controller, which glows red when pressed so you know it’s active.

🖐 Additional back and shoulder buttons are useful. Having a pair of back buttons is a must for modern-day controllers, as it allows you to keep your thumbs on the sticks when you’re reloading or changing weapons. Instead of having four back buttons, the GameSir G7 Pro 8K PC controller features two well-placed additional shoulder buttons, which a good deal may prefer. You can also lock the two back buttons to avoid any accidental presses.

💰 Super competitive price point compared to other pro controllers. Perhaps the best thing about the GameSir G7 Pro 8K PC controller is the price. For $89.99, it’s significantly cheaper than Sony and Microsoft’s pro controllers, and even undercuts the Steam Controller without compromising on features. It’s unbelievable value, and the Aimslab Edition even includes one free month of Aimslab+ premium.

What I disliked about the GameSir G7 Pro 8K PC 💔

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🤔 Gyro isn’t as accurate as other controllers. The GameSir G7 Pro 8K PC controller features a six-axis gyro for motion control aiming, but it has a tendency to lose its accuracy rather quickly. It’s fine for making micro adjustments when you aim, but compared to the gyro in the DualSense, Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, it isn’t as reliable. You’ll also need to tweak the default setting in the GameSir Connect app to get the most out of it instead of Steam Input.

🤷‍♂️ Functions as a DualShock 4 in Bluetooth. When connecting over Bluetooth to the Steam Deck, for example, the controller will be recognized as a DualShock 4 and not an Xbox gamepad. That probably won’t be an issue for most people, but it’s worth noting as some games won’t display the correct inputs in-game.

👉 Doesn’t work on Xbox or PS5. This may seem obvious, but the GameSir G7 Pro 8K PC controller doesn’t work on Sony’s PS5 or Microsoft’s Xbox. That’s a shame, considering the DualSense Edge, Xbox Elite, and even the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller work across console and PC.

🔋 Battery life isn’t the best. The battery life of the GameSir G7 Pro 8K PC controller is fairly decent, and the fact that it comes with a charging dock probably means you’ll never run out mid-game. However, if you’re someone who games for long periods, you’re looking at around eight to 12 hours of battery, depending on your settings.

Should you buy the GameSir G7 Pro 8K PC? 🤔

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Walmart: GameSir G7 Pro 8K PC

Best Buy: GameSir G7 Pro 8K PC

Amazon: GameSir G7 Pro 8K PC

Yes, if…

✅ You play a lot of competitive multiplayer games.

✅ You want a controller that works across every PC launcher.

✅ You’d prefer to customize the controller to your liking.

No, if…

❌ You prefer a symmetrical analog stick layout.

❌ You need a PC controller that also works on consoles.

❌ You need trackpads for games that aren’t optimized for a controller.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.