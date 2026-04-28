(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🏆 Review Score: 5/5 – ‘Outstanding’

🏅 Editor’s Choice Award

✅ Pros:

🙏 You don’t need to choose between mechanical or analog switches anymore

🔧 It’s super easy to customize with everything you need at your fingertips

🕹️ Packed with all the latest gaming technology

🆕 Customization options unlock new ways to play

🌈 Amazing RGB lighting effects

❌ Cons:

🤷‍♂️ Styling won’t be for everyone

Amazon: Logitech G G512X

Logitech G: Logitech G G512 X

The Shortcut Review

The Logitech G512 X follows the innovative Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike by delivering a game-changing experience for gamers who may be new to modular, custom keyboards, or are simply after the flexibility they offer.

The Logitech G G512 X comes in 75 and 98 key layouts, and is the first Logitech G keyboard that lets you hot swap between mechanical and analog switches. It means you don’t have to sacrifice the reliability and satisfying typing feel that mechanical switches provide for the responsiveness and speed of analog switches.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Using the keyboard’s feet, which also cleverly double up as keycap and switch pullers, you can swap out 39 mechanical switches with TMR (Tunnel Magnetoresistance) analog switches and enjoy per key actuation adjustments from 0.1mm to 4.0mm, Rapid Trigger support, multi-point action that lets you set two different inputs to the same key, and key priority (similar to Snap Tap).

Logitech G G512 X specs 🛠️

Price: $179 (75 key layout), $199 (98 key layout); optional Palm Rest $39 (75 key layout), $45 (98 key layout)

Colors: Black or White

Key type: MX Mechanical Switches (Linear or Tactile), Gateron KS-20 Analog Switches

Connection: Wired

Release date: May 2, 2026

The keyboard comes with nine analog switches, which are smartly and securely stored at the top of the unit, along with five SAPP (second actuation pressure point) rings that let you feel some resistance before you activate a second action. It means you’ll never need to worry about losing switches, keycap pullers, or the accessories you need to customize the Logitech G G512 X. Everything you need is right there.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

However, what elevates the Logitech G G512 X further is that it also offers true 8K polling, reporting, and processing, along with the most spectacular RGB lighting I’ve seen in quite some time. Combined with the optional palm rest, the new light bar delivers truly magical lighting effects that come alive at night.

The kicker, of course, is that you can customize it to suit your needs, and it’s effortless to do so.

The Logitech G G512 X excels in every area, then: it’s wonderful to type on, with a premium feel and pleasing sound signature thanks to the silicon gasket mount and mechanical switches. However, it also delivers cutting-edge, gaming-centric technology that so many desire, with analog triggers, rapid trigger functionality, and true 8K performance. The kicker, of course, is that you can customize it to suit your needs, and it’s effortless to do so. Read my full Logitech G G512 X review below.

A review unit was provided by Logitech G.

What I loved about the Logitech G G512 X ❤️

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🙏 You don’t need to choose between mechanical or analog anymore. I’ve tried analog keyboards in the past, and while they’re fantastic to game on, they fall short with the overall typing experience. The Logitech G G512 X literally gives you the best of both worlds, as I set my ‘WASD’, Shift, Ctrl and Space keys to analog, and left everything else as mechanical.

🔧 A breeze to customize. With everything you need right at your fingertips, it’s super easy to customize the Logitech G G512 X. The storage system for the extra switches and SAPP rings is ingenious, as are the keyboard feet that act as keycap and switch pullers. Once you’ve made your changes, simply press the dedicated ‘Scan’ button at the top of the device and watch as the keyboard highlights and recognizes which keys are analog and mechanical.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🕹️ Armed with what gamers demand. The Logitech G G512 X isn’t a jack of trades but a master of none. Its incredible level of customizability means you can access every technology hardcore gamers desire, including rapid trigger and per-key actuation points. You can also enjoy 8K performance for the lowest latency possible, and the TMR analog sensors offer outstanding durability and response.

The Logitech G G512 X sets a new standard for RGB lighting.

🆕 New ways to play. Thanks to the included SAPP rings and multi-point action keys, you can unlock new ways of playing your favorite games. A great example includes using a half-key press to walk and a full press to run. The SAPP rings make it easier to know when you’ve reached a certain actuation point, giving players more ways to customize how they play.

🎶 Remap keys. Using Logitech G’s software, G Hub, you can remap keys using ‘Key Control’, and switch between different layers. This allows you to assign complex macros, or even basic functionality like skipping a music track, to specific keys.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🌈 Light it up. The Logitech G G512 X sets a new standard for RGB lighting. It’s easy to take for granted that every keyboard can now perform its own custom light show, but the Logitech G G512 X takes things further with its bold new lightbar. With the optional palm rest, you can create some eye-catching effects that really stand out from the competition.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

What I disliked about the Logitech G G512 X 💔

🤷‍♂️ The design admittedly isn’t for everyone. While I like the retro-futuristic styling of the Logitech G G512 X, especially in the white colorway, I don’t doubt it might put some people off. It can look a little toy-like, and doesn’t really blend into most setups, especially those that are going for a minimalist or clean look.

Should you buy the Logitech G G512 X? 🤔

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Yes, if…

✅ You want a gaming keyboard which you can tailor to your needs.

✅ You want a great typing experience but don’t want to sacrifice gaming features.

✅ You’re after a gaming keyboard with all the latest technology.

No, if…

❌ You’d prefer a wireless gaming keyboard.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.