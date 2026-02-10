(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🏆 Review Score: 5/5 - ‘Outstanding’

🏅 Editor’s Choice Award

✅ Pros:

🤗 ‘HITS’ is a game-changing technology

🪶 It’s super light at 61 grams

💪 It feels incredibly robust

📌 Pinpoint tracking and excellent battery life

🔨 Logitech G Hub lets you tweak and customize

❌ Cons:

💰 One of the more expensive gaming mice on the market

The Shortcut Review

The Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike is a generational product that doesn’t come around very often. We’ve seen countless minor revisions and incremental improvements to gaming mice over the years, whether that’s focusing on ergonomics, wireless connectivity, or further strengthening tracking.

But with its ‘HITS’ technology (haptic inductive trigger system), the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike is breaking new ground. And the end result is a remarkable achievement that benefits pro and casual gamers alike.

Unlike other gaming mice on the market, which use a traditional mechanical microswitch that activate when you press down, the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike has an analog, magnetic system that essentially lets you register a click faster.

An adjustable electromagnetic field can immediately sense when you press past your chosen actuation point, and offers a satisfying tactile, haptic response whenever it successfully registers an input.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Combined with Logitech’s Rapid Trigger functionality, you can register an astonishing level of clicks per second compared to a regular mouse, which has a game-changing impact in titles like League of Legends where the number of clicks a player can perform genuinely matters.

Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike specs 🛠️

Price: $180

Connection: Lightspeed, USB-C wired

Sensor: Hero 2

Battery life: 90hr depending on usage conditions

Weight: 61 grams

Being able to register a click faster than your opponent also means you’re more likely to win a one-on-one firefight in Counter-Strike 2, providing your aim is on point. In competitive games, where every millisecond counts, the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike can reduce click latency by up to 30 milliseconds compared to any other gaming mice on the market. That’s a monumental advantage in favor of Superstrike players.

What makes the Logitech new Superstrike mouse especially exciting, however, is that the benefits aren’t just reserved for pro players. Yes, Esports players are already reaping the rewards of using the Superstrike in competitive play, but Logitech’s studies have shown that at the lowest actuation setting and with Rapid Trigger on, the gap in click speed between a pro and casual player closes to an astonishing margin.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

After extensively testing the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike at home, I can attest to those claims. It’s been a few years since I played Counter-Strike 2, but I’ve been regularly receiving MVP awards at the end of each game and have felt far more competitive than before. Knowing that my clicks are never failing to register and are being received by the game quicker than ever before is a huge confidence booster.

This is the competitive edge I’ve been searching for and it’s only a matter of time before other manufacturers adopt their own version of Logitech’s game-changing tech – it’s that damn good.

As with most nascent technologies, you really have to try the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike in person to appreciate how it feels and the difference it makes during gameplay, but its familiar ergonomic shape and the fact it weighs just 61 grams make it an absolute pleasure to use for long periods, whether that’s gaming or productivity. Even with the lowest actuation setting and with Rapid Strike on, I never experienced annoying accidental clicks when browsing the web or using Excel, which was a pleasant surprise.

After experiencing the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike’s HITS technology, I can’t see myself ever returning to traditional gaming mice. This is the competitive edge I’ve been searching for and it’s only a matter of time before other manufacturers adopt their own version of Logitech’s game-changing tech – it’s that damn good. Read my full Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike review below.

A review unit was provided by Logitech.

What I loved about the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike ❤️

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🤗 ‘HITS’ is a game-changing technology. The star of the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike is Logitech G’s new Haptic Inductive Trigger System. It lets you click faster, customize the actuation point, and even use Rapid Trigger to register far more clicks than is feasible possible on a traditional mouse. The haptic feedback can also be increased of decreased depending on your preference.

👉 It’s super light. At just 61 grams, the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike is effortless to use during long gaming sessions. It’s also ideal if you’re a low sensitivity player who needs to constantly pick up and drag the mouse in large sweeping motions. The star of the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike is Logitech G’s new Haptic Inductive Trigger System.

💪 It feels robust. Despite being incredibly light, the build quality of the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike is excellent. There’s no rattling or loose parts, and the mouse doesn’t feel overly plastic or hollow in the hand. It also means you won’t register any accidental inputs when slamming the mouse down on the pad during those intense gaming moments.

👍 If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. The Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike retains all the best elements of the Logitech G Pro Superlight 2, including the same ergonomics and lightweight design, which will make it feel instantly familiar. Sometimes there’s no need to reinvent the wheel.

📌 Pinpoint tracking. With a Wireless Report Rate of up to 8000Hz, adjustable DPI up to 44,000, and Logitech’s excellent Lightspeed wireless system, you don’t have to worry about an inaccurate sensor, extra input lag, or any disconnects or interference. Everything’s rock solid, even in my office environment that’s full of competing signals.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🔋 Strong battery life. Despite the haptics, the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike still offers an impressive amount of battery before needing to be charged. Logitech says it can last up to 90 hours at the right settings, but even hardcore players that crank up every setting can expect at least 20+ hours or so of playtime before you need to plug it in.

🔨 Logitech G Hub lets you tweak and customize. Logitech’s G Hub software lets you customize the Superstrike mouse to your heart’s content. You can adjust the haptics, activate Rapid Trigger, change the polling rate, lift off distance, and set the left and right mouse button to your liking. I personally used the lowest actuation setting and Rapid Trigger on the left mouse button only, and set up the right mouse button to function more like a traditional mouse. You can also share your settings or choose from a list of curated presets to suit the game you’re playing.

What I disliked about the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike 💔

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

😖 It’s almost $200. The X2 Superstrike is the most expensive mouse you can get from Logitech , though it’s the same price as the Pro X Superlight 2 its arguably replacing. Ultimately, the price will be worth it for competitive players, but probably too much for those who don’t really play online multiplayer games.

Should you buy the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike? 🤔

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Yes, if…

✅ You’re looking for every advantage when playing competitive games

✅ You want a gaming mouse that’s lightweight and comfortable to use

✅ You’re a casual player who wants to close the gap on pro players

No, if…

❌ You don’t really play first-person shooters or MOBAs

❌ You’re happy with your existing gaming mouse’s performance

❌ You prefer using a controller to play PC games

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.