😬 GTA 6’s release date could be pushed back even further, according to a rumor

🫠 A post on the 4chan forum has alleged Rockstar is going to move the game’s release date back to February 2027

🔒 This is at odds with Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick stating that the November 2026 release date was locked in

😖 It had been thought pre-orders for GTA 6 would go live this week, although we’ve seen nothing so far

Rockstar is rumored to be considering another delay for GTA 6, and it means that we could be waiting until 2027 for the most anticipated game of all time.

The news comes courtesy of the International Business Times, which is reporting that an anonymous 4chan post alleges that the launch of GTA 6 has been moved to February 2027, and that Rockstar and Take-Two are preparing to announce this on an upcoming earnings call.

It’s important to note that this is a completely unfounded rumor, and there is little evidence to suggest that the GTA 6 release date is being pushed back any more than it already has.

The report comes despite Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick stating that the current November 2026 release date was concrete, and some 18 months behind the publisher’s internal schedule.

Moreover, recent rumors had been pointing to an impending pre-order, courtesy of a Best Buy affiliate email sent to websites and creators that mentioned GTA 6 as a ‘new product’ with a window of May 18 to May 21.

So far, we haven’t seen that pre-order go live, although reports from Insider Gaming have noted that this may not have been the case originally, with pre-orders expected in July or August 2026.

Zelnick also recently admitted that the expectations for Grand Theft Auto 6 are “terrifying” and said that meeting those expectations is “a pretty daunting challenge”. It probably doesn’t help that a former GTA 6 dev said the game “probably won’t look as good as the trailers”.

We don’t know how much the game is going to cost, nor what editions will be available when it eventually goes up for pre-order, although a more expensive GTA 6 Collector’s Edition is likely based on previous Rockstar releases. Rumors had suggested that the standard game may cost upwards of $100, although others have corroborated on a more sensible $70-$80 retail price.

Until Rockstar or Take-Two officially announce anything, this is all just hearsay, of course.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.