(Credit: Rockstar Games)

📅 GTA 6 pre-orders begin on June 25, 2026

🚨 It’ll be available for pre-order digitally and from select retailers

👀 Rockstar also showed off the game’s official cover art

💰 We’ll also soon know exactly how much GTA 6 costs

Rockstar Games has announced the GTA 6 pre-order date: June 25, 2026. You’ll be able to pre-order the game on digital storefronts and at other select retailers.

In a short video posted to Rockstar Games’ YouTube channel, we also got a glimpse of the official GTA 6 cover art, which features the game’s two playable protagonists: Jason and Lucia. It also continues the game’s iconic comic-book style artwork.

Sadly, we still don’t know how much GTA 6 will cost just yet. And we didn’t get any information on an inevitable GTA 6 Collector’s Edition that we know so many will be looking to buy.



Rumors have speculated that GTA 6 could cost as much as $100, though it’s unclear whether Rockstar will set a new precedent for video game pricing or stick to the usual $70 price tag we’ve become accustomed to.



We’ll share the pre-order links to all the retailers on June 25, so don’t forget to subscribe to The Shortcut so you can secure your copy of GTA 6 ahead of its November 19, 2026, release.

Up next: Steam Machine pre‑order, price, and release date leak points to June 23 reveal

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.