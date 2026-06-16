(Credit: Rockstar Games)

📅 GTA 6 seems on track for its November 19 release date

🤔 That’s according to reliable insider NateTheHate who says it’s on track unless something unexpected happens

🙏 That’s good news, as it had been feared the game could have been delayed again

🔜 Rockstar is rumored to begin marketing GTA 6 this summer, alongside opening up pre-orders

After months and months of delays, we might finally have gotten some good news regarding GTA 6’s release date, according to one insider.

As was first reported by ComicBook, industry insider NateTheHate has said regarding GTA 6 that, “Unless something unexpected & catastrophically goes wrong with GTA VI in the immediate future... it’ll hit in November as planned” in a post on X.

As much as leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt, Nate the Hate is quite a reliable insider with a good track record. For instance, they posited the release of both the Star Fox and Ocarina of Time remakes ahead of Nintendo’s official confirmation.

We had already heard that the GTA 6 release date was seemingly locked in for November 19, but it’s always helpful to hear multiple sources corroborate on such a big story, which is reassuring for folks who feared it could be delayed into 2027.

The ongoing rumor is that we could see marketing for GTA 6 begin very soon, as we’re at the beginning of summer. Supposedly the last big update for GTA Online is scheduled for next month, which would seem high time for Rockstar to start marketing GTA 6 in earnest.

Recent reports from Insider Gaming have noted that GTA 6 pre-orders are expected in July or August 2026, which would line up with Rockstar’s ramping up of marketing and promo rather nicely.

We had been expecting an impending pre-order several weeks ago, courtesy of a Best Buy affiliate email sent to websites and creators that mentioned GTA 6 as a ‘new product’ with a window of May 18 to May 21, although this never came to fruition.

If there were going to be a further delay to GTA 6, we would have arguably expected it by now, especially with the recent Take-Two earnings call being a forum where such large events like a potential delay would have been mentioned.

All we can do now is sit and wait until November 19, it seems.

Up next: GTA 6 release date delay has forced one AI founder to vibe code his own Grand Theft Auto ripoff

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.