Update: You can register your interest in the Steam Machine now that it’s confirmed to start at $1,049! You need to join the list any time before June 25th at 10 a.m. PT. After this date, the list will be closed and randomized, and you will receive an email with your results shortly after.

📅 Valve is expected to reveal key details like the Steam Machine’s release and pre-order dates on June 23, 2026

👀 Speculation points to June 30, 2026, as the likely pre-order date, with sales possibly beginning at 1pm ET / 10am PT

🔒 A reservation system may be implemented to limit purchases to one per person and prevent scalping

💰 The official price remains unknown, with concerns that costs may exceed four figures due to component supply issues

The key details we’ve been patiently waiting for, including the Steam Machine’s price, release date, and pre-order date are tipped to be revealed tomorrow on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, which lines up with Valve’s promise that it would begin shipping the Steam Machine this summer and several other notable factors.

After delaying the Steam Machine from an early 2026 launch, Valve said that the Steam Machine and Steam Frame would launch this summer, which officially began on June 21 and ends September 23, so it feels like an announcement is imminent.

Steam Machine pre-order date

According to Steam Hardware Updates, some outlets have already been testing the Steam Machine and Steam Frame, with the embargo for video content, and possibly reviews, lifting after June. The account speculates that, based on the information they’ve received, the Steam Machine pre-order date should be June 30, 2026.

If demand is anything like we saw for the Steam Controller – which swiftly sold out in less than 30 minutes – the Steam Machine pre-order time is something that will also be of significance for those who don’t want to miss out on Valve’s new hardware.

The Steam Machine pre-order date beginning a week later after an official announcement would match Valve’s approach with the Steam Controller, which was revealed in late April and reservations followed exactly seven days later.

Steam Machine pre-order times

Reports suggest that the Steam Machine pre-orders will begin at 1pm ET / 10am PT. Valve will hopefully have a reservation system in place to avoid scalpers snapping up all the units to sell at a higher price, which means you’ll need a Steam account in good standing, and orders should be limited to one unit per person.

Steam Machine price is still unknown

Even though the Steam Machine pre-order date and time seem almost a certainty, what isn’t yet known is the Steam Machine’s price. With market conditions constantly changing, and Valve openly admitting that the component crisis has affected its plans, it’s hard to pin down the price of the Steam Machine.

Many believe that what was once a system that could have cost around $700 will now exceed four figures. That wouldn’t be too surprising, especially after the Steam Deck received an almost 50% price increase, but it could make the Steam Machine a much harder sell.

I predicted that the sweet spot for the Steam Machine’s price would be between $500 to $700 for the entry-level model, though that was before the memory crisis unfolded.

Why the Steam Machine reveal is imminent

Several signs point to an official announcement from Valve, with large shipments being tracked to Valve’s warehouses in America, new updates to ‌SteamOS adding specific functionality for the Steam Machine, and even dbrand’s Steam Machine Companion Cube being up for pre-order. Valve also released the Steam Controller in May, which will come bundled with the Steam Machine.

Up next: Valve’s Steam Machine just got a huge performance boost thanks to AMD’s FSR 4

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.