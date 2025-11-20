(Credit: The Shortcut)

The Steam Machine’s price will determine whether Valve’s mini PC will be an enthusiast product or a disruptor in the console space, like many are hoping.

However, you’d be hard pressed to know exactly how much the Steam Machine will cost, as predictions, analysis and even statements from Valve continue to muddy the waters.

We’ve seen people opine that the Steam Machine price will be as low as $400, while others believe the diminutive black box will exceed $1,000. Personally, I’ve hedged my bet that the Steam Machine 512GB model will cost $599.99 and the 2TB model will be around $899.99.

Of course, gamers will hope that Valve can deliver the most affordable price possible, especially as we’ve seen the cost of the PS5, Xbox Series X|S and even the Nintendo Switch creep ever higher in the last few years.

Let’s dive into what we know about the Steam Machine to see if we can predict the price before Valve officially reveals it.

“It’ll be priced similar to a PC”

This quote from Valve has been doing the rounds, with many suggesting it means the Steam Machine will cost significantly more than expected. In conversations with IGN, Valve said the price of the Steam Machine would be comparable to a “similarly specced gaming PC.”

We’ve seen people create their own Steam Machine builds using similar parts, and the price seems to fall around the magic $400-$600 mark. However, the builds aren’t an exact match for the Steam Machine. Valve’s box has a unique cube-like form factor, a customizable LED light bar, and a massive heat sink to keep things cool and quiet when in operation. Throw in extras like a puck built in for the Steam Controller, and you can see how the price increases.

“They asked what I meant by console price and I said $500. Nobody said anything, but the energy in the room wasn’t great.”

Another concern for those wishing for the Steam Machine to undercut the PS5 and Xbox Series X comes from Linus Sebastian from Linus Tech Tips. Linus said he floated a $500 price point to Valve and wasn’t met with the reaction he hoped.

Speaking on the November 15 episode of the WAN show, Linus said: “I can’t tell you what the price will be, because I literally don’t know. When I said I’m disappointed it isn’t going to follow a console pricing model, where its subsided by the fact that manufacturer is going to be taking 30% of every game sold on it over the lifespan of this thing, because I feel that would be a more meaningful product, they asked what I meant by console price and I said $500. Nobody said anything, but the energy in the room wasn’t great.”

More headaches for Valve

Another challenge facing Valve’s Steam Machine is the exponentially high cost of DRAM. Valve cannot control the market price of certain parts, and it may be stung by external factors. Unless Valve has secured a large inventory of stock already, it may need to charge a higher price than expected because of fluctuating market conditions. There’s also the possibility of future tariffs that may increase manufacturing costs.

However, while all signs are pointing to a more expensive Steam Machine than we’d like, others are more confident Valve can hit an appealing price point. YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead believes that Valve can deliver the Steam Machine for $500, at least the 512GB model.

I believe the Steam Machine puts the PS5 and Xbox Series X on notice, if Valve gets the price right.

The Steam Machine specs aren’t exactly cutting-edge, and many have opined that Valve may have struck an opportunistic deal with AMD, similar to the Steam Deck. If Valve has managed to Frankenstein a system that’s as performative for the price as the Steam Deck, then the future bodes well for the Steam Machine.

However, if the Steam Machine exceeds the general pricing consensus of between $500 and $700, Valve’s exciting box may suffer the same fate as the company’s first foray to claim the living room.

With a release date set for early 2026, there’s still plenty of time for Valve to analyze the feedback and commit to a figure. As I opined myself, I believe the Steam Machine puts the PS5 and Xbox Series X on notice, if Valve gets the price right.

