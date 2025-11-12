The Shortcut

The Shortcut

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
1h

The 4K60fps target sounds ambitous considering it's compared to an RTX 4060. Most modern games would need heavy FSR upscaling to hit those numbers consistently at max settings. The new contorller design looks intresting with those haptic touchpads moved lower. Curious how the grip sensors will work with VR integration.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Matt Swider
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture