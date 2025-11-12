😍 The long-awaited Analogue 3D N64 emulator console finally has a shipping date

📆 According to Analogue’s website, the console begins shipping on November 18

👏 This means that after numerous delays, it becomes the first FPGA-emulated N64 emulator console to market

🤩 Priced at $250, the console can do 4K resolution N64 gaming with original cartridges, and supports Bluetooth and wired controllers

The Analogue 3D N64 emulator console finally has a shipping date, and it isn’t far away.

Having previously been delayed to June 2025 and then, due to “sudden tariff changes” to late August, the console is now set to ship on November 18, 2025.

However, if you wanted the Analogue 3D and didn’t pre-order one beforehand, you are out of luck at the moment, as the console is showing as Sold Out on Analogue’s website.

The console promises 4K output for N64 games over HDMI with both PAL and NTSC supported, as well as working with original N64 cartridges, and support for both wired and Bluetooth controllers.

It supports both Bluetooth Classic and LE, plus comes with four original controller ports, two USB-A ports and an SD card slot – there is a 16GB one pre-installed.

The console also has what Analogue calls “Original Display Modes” which aim to recreate “indistinguishable” CRT effects with “immersive scanlines and shadow masks”, according to the website.

Analogue says the 3D is the “world’s first 100% compatible recreation of an N64”, utilizing an FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array) system that relies on hardware-based emulation as opposed to software for a more authentic and smoother experience.

It comes running 3DOS, which Analogue has redesigned in 4K specifically for this console, and includes plenty of features designed for the N64, according to Analogue.

Although not included in the main package, Analogue has also worked with 8BitDo to design a wireless, Bluetooth version of an N64 controller with a more modern form factor. The C-Buttons, D-Pad and the A/B buttons all retain their original size, sub-layout and feel, plus there is a new Hall effect joystick that has the original-style N64 octagonal gate.

As part of a bundle, the Analogue 3D console, complete with a pre-installed 16GB SD card, HDMI and USB cables, and a power supply, will run you $249.99 when it comes back into stock, eventually.

Analogue 3D or ModRetro M64?

It seems Analogue has beaten Palmer Luckey’s $200 ModRetro M64 console to the punch, and it remains to be seen what the makers of the viral Chromatic handheld can do for a more traditional home-style console offering.

If you’d rather play N64 titles on an existing console rather than a dedicated one, then Nintendo, of course, brought N64 games to its Switch Online + Expansion Pack service in October 2021, and has recently added ‘mature’ N64 games,’ including Perfect Dark and Turok Dinosaur Hunter, to the service.

Up next: PlayStation 27-inch Gaming Monitor: predicted price, pre-order, release date and features

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.