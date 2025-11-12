🖥️ Sony has unveiled a new 27-inch PlayStation gaming monitor at its latest State of Play event

💨 The screen has a 27-inch 1440p resolution IPS screen with a 240Hz refresh rate

🔋 It can automatically adjust the refresh rate to 120Hz for console use, and has a charging hook for PS5 DualSense controllers

📅 Sony has said the monitor will launch in 2026 in the USA and Japan, although has provided no further information on pricing or a release date just yet

During Sony’s most recent State of Play event, the brand unveiled its latest piece of hardware – a brand new 27-inch gaming monitor designed for PlayStation.

Sony has amped up its hardware offerings in recent times, including the PlayStation Pulse Elevate wireless speakers and its raft of Inzone peripherals, including a headset, keyboard, mouse and more besides.

This new monitor marks its first PlayStation-centric screen in several years, arguably since the old Sony PlayStation 3D Display back in 2011. Ironically, this new model carries the same 240Hz refresh rate, although it is different in lots of other ways.

Here you can find all the details on Sony’s new PlayStation 27-inch gaming monitor, including its key features and when we expect it will be available.

PlayStation 27-inch Gaming Monitor: features

The new Sony monitor isn’t particularly cutting-edge for console users. As per a post on the PlayStation Blog, this is a 27-inch, 1440p or QHD resolution IPS panel (so no OLED), complete with a smooth 240Hz refresh rate.

Depending on the source, it can also change its refresh rate – PC and Mac will run at 240Hz, while the PS5 and PS5 Pro are limited to 120Hz.

This panel also supports HDR with Auto HDR Tone Mapping that automatically adjusts HDR settings when you set the screen up on PS5 or PS5 Pro consoles.

As for ports, it comes with two HDMI 2.1 ports and a DP 1.4 for display, plus a pair of USB-A and USB-C ports, which Sony says can be used with PlayStation Link Adapters or other devices. It also has built-in speakers and a 3.5mm port.

Sony has also said it’ll play nicely with the brand’s Pulse Elevate speakers as part of a widening PlayStation desktop ecosystem, although it hasn’t specified any more details.

What makes this different from other screens of this type is its fold-out DualSense charging dock, meaning you can slot a DualSense or DualSense Edge PS5 controller on it and charge it basically at will.

In terms of looks, it’s a two-tone black and white design, and modern, minimalistic look should integrate well with a PS5 or PS5 Pro.

PlayStation 27-inch Gaming Monitor: potential price

Sony didn’t reveal an official price for the monitor as part of its announcement, but we can look to competing options to get the lay of the land.

A 27-inch, 1440p, 240Hz IPS screen sits in and around the $200-$300 mark, since this is the value sweet spot for resolution and screen size.

It is possible to get an OLED panel with deeper blacks, stronger contrast and dynamic range and a stronger viewing experience. But at this resolution, screen size and refresh rate it would be at least $450-$600.

It would make sense for Sony to charge a small premium for a first-party screen, although not too much, given the existence of OLED. A good estimation would arguably be between $250 and $350, though expect it to lean towards the upper price bracket.

PlayStation 27-inch Gaming Monitor: release date

All Sony has said about the PlayStation 27-inch Gaming Monitor release date is that it’ll be in 2026, much like they did with the Pulse Elevate Speakers and PS5 Flexstrike fight stick.

We know this monitor is releasing in the USA and Japan, and as soon as we know exactly when it’ll be dropping, you’ll be the first to know.

PlayStation 27-inch Gaming Monitor: pre-order

With a release date set for 2026, the Sony 27-inch Gaming Monitor With DualSense Charging Hook pre-order date is likely to open up within at least a month of the release date. We’ll alert The Shortcut subscribers as soon as we know the pre-order date, so you don’t miss out.

Up next: PS6 release date may be pushed back, as Sony says PS5 is now ‘in the middle’ of its lifecycle

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.