Sony has unveiled its PS5 fight stick controller codenamed 'Project Defiant', which is the brand's first official wireless fight stick set to release next year.

We’ve rounded up the important details for this exciting new PlayStation peripheral, including when it's due for release and what exciting specs it comes with. Of course, as we get more information from Sony, we’ll update this page in the future.

Project Defiant release date

In a recent press release, Sony confirmed that its Project Defiant fight stick controller will release in 2026, and that it will share more details over the coming months relating to its specs and other features. It’s likely Sony will want to launch its PS5 fight stick alongside its upcoming exclusive fighting game, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, which is also due out sometime next year.

Project Defiant predicted price

One thing Sony hasn't provided us with so far is a price tag for the controller, although given this is a first-party controller that's stacked with features, it makes sense for it to carry quite a premium price tag.

Both the folks over at PlayStation news site Push Square and several users in the Fighters subreddit are suggesting that Project Defiant’s price could fall in the region of $200-$250, which would make it one of the more expensive controllers of its kind.

For reference, the wired Razer Kitsune that works for PS5 and PC carries a retail price of $299.99, and comes with a very similar layout in terms of looks. It wouldn’t be too surprising if Sony followed suit with a similar price tag.

Project Defiant specs

As for Project Defiant’s specs, we do have some information from Sony, both from the controller's press release and an associated teaser trailer.

Sony says its PS5 fight stick has been custom-designed by Sony Interactive Entertainment, and comes with interchangeable restrictor gates in either square, circle or octagon patterns for the stick.

In addition, the main buttons are mechanical for a precise and tactile feel, and there is also a touchpad like you get on the main DualSense controller with the PS5.

Sony also says its PS5 fight stick features an ergonomic and sturdy design for a comfortable feel, while the trailer demonstrates a textured finish on the faceplate alongside the glossier main buttons.

You also get a storage compartment for those interchangeable restrictor gates and the PS Link USB adapter for connectivity. A sling carry case is also included for taking the controller on your travels, and you can wake up your PS5 wirelessly by pressing and holding the controller's PS button.

The headline draw of this controller is that it works with Sony’s “PlayStation Link wireless technology”, a means of connecting the controller via an ultra-low latency wireless method that's compatible with both PC and PS5. There is also the option for wired USB-C means if you'd prefer.

At the moment, this is all we have on the Project Defiant project, but as soon as we hear more, you'll know right here.

