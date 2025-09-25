🔈 Sony announced the PlayStation Pulse Elevate wireless speakers, which feature planar magnetic drivers and PlayStation Link connectivity for PS5, PC, Mac, PlayStation Portal, and smartphones

👏 The speakers support Tempest 3D Audio, include built-in woofers for rich bass, and have an AI-enhanced noise rejection microphone. They also offer adjustable EQ, sidetone, volume, and mic mute settings

💰 While the price is not yet confirmed, we predict they’ll cost between $249.99 and $299.99, based on the pricing of other Sony audio products

📆 The PlayStation Pulse Elevate wireless speakers are scheduled for release in 2026 and will be available in Midnight Black and a limited-supply White color option

One of the surprise announcements during Sony’s most recent State of Play showcase was the PlayStation Pulse Elevate wireless speakers. The speakers are the newest addition to Sony’s ever-expanding lineup of PlayStation audio products, and hopefully they sound as good as they look.

The Pulse Elevate wireless speakers are armed with planar magnetic drivers and PlayStation Link that lets you use them on PS5, PC or Mac desktop. You can even use them with a PlayStation Portal remote player or smartphone.

Sony says the Pulse Elevate wireless speakers will offer “exceptionally lifelike audio, ultra-low latency and lossless PlayStation Link wireless connectivity”. We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the PlayStation Pulse Elevate wireless speakers, including the potential price and predicted pre-order and release date.

PlayStation Pulse Elevate wireless speakers: features

The Pulse Elevate wireless speakers are packed with cutting-edge technology. The speakers support Sony’s Tempest 3D Audio in PS5 games, and feature built-in woofers that deliver rich bass tones for a full soundscape.

There’s also a mic with AI-enhanced noise rejection inside the Pulse Elevate wireless speakers. It removes unwanted background noise, and should let you communicate clearly without needing a headset.

You can tilt the speakers back to create your ideal audio experience, and there’s the option to adjust EQ, sidetone, volume and mic mute settings directly via system menus.

The speakers have a built-in rechargeable battery, which lets you take them on the go, though we’ll have to wait to see how long the batteries last. The included charging docks make it easy to jump back into your desktop gaming setup.

PlayStation Pulse Elevate wireless speakers: potential price

Sony hasn’t shared the price of Pulse Elevate wireless speakers just yet, but we can make an educated guess as to how much they could cost.

Sony recently released the Pulse Elite wireless headset and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds. The Pulse Elite cost $149.99 while the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds were more expensive at $199.99.

It would be a pleasant surprise for the Pulse Elevate wireless speakers’ price to be anything less than $199.99, but it’s likely they’ll cost more. We predict a price point of $249.99 to $299.99.

PlayStation Pulse Elevate wireless speakers: release date

Sony has said the PlayStation Pulse Elevate wireless speakers’ release date will take place in 2026. There’s a ‌chance the speakers could be released during the first half of the year, as it seems like they’re further along than other product announcements. Sony has previously revealed upcoming devices with codenames, but that isn’t the case here. We’ll update this article once we know more.

PlayStation Pulse Elevate wireless speakers pre-order

With a release date set for 2026, the PlayStation Pulse Elevate wireless speakers pre-order date is likely to open up within at least a month of the release date. We’ll alert The Shortcut subscribers as soon as we know the pre-order date so you don’t miss out.

PlayStation Pulse Elevate wireless speakers: colors

The PlayStation Pulse Elevate wireless speakers will be available in Midnight Black and White. However, the white color option is only available while supplies last. The speakers will be available from direct.playstation.com and select retailers.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.