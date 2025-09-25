🥳 To celebrate the 20th anniversary of God of War, Sony is releasing a limited edition Kratos-inspired PS5 controller

🪓 The controller features a simple design reflecting Kratos’s ashen gray skin and red omega tattoo

🚨 Pre-orders open on October 3, 2025, at 10 am local time, priced at $84.99

📆 The controller will be released on October 23, 2025

To celebrate God of War’s 20th anniversary, Sony is releasing a Kratos-inspired PS5 controller.

The God of War 20th Anniversary PS5 controller features a simple, understated design that reflects Kratos’s iconic ashen gray skin and red face tattoo. While it might not be the most striking of the various PS5 controller colors, it’s still something collectors will want to own, especially if they’re God of War fans.

Here’s what Dela Longfish, associate art director from Santa Monica Studio, said about the Kratos-inspired controller.

“In honor of God of War’s 20th anniversary this year, we were thrilled by the opportunity to celebrate this milestone with a new DualSense controller design. “When we were deciding how best to embody the series, we immediately thought the form of the controller lent itself perfectly to Kratos’ omega tattoo. No matter which God of War game you’re playing, the shape of his red ink against the gray of his ash-covered skin is one of the most iconic elements of Kratos’ look across both Greek and Norse sagas. Our team made sure to represent both of these key tones in the color selection for the controller to make every aspect an authentic homage to the design that has defined Kratos for over two decades. “We hope fans enjoy the controller and can’t thank everyone enough for all of the support you’ve shown Santa Monica Studio over the years!“

The God of War 20th Anniversary PS5 controller is a limited edition, which means it’s likely to sell out fast. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming controller, including the price, pre-order and release date.

God of War 20th Anniversary PS5 controller price

The God of War 20th Anniversary PS5 controller price follows the same pricing structure as other limited editions. It’ll cost $84.99.

God of War 20th Anniversary PS5 controller pre-order

You can pre-order the God of War 20th Anniversary controller on October 3, 2025, at 10am local time at direct.playstation.com as well as participating retailers globally. We’ll send out an alert to The Shortcut subscribers so you don’t miss out.

God of War 20th Anniversary PS5 controller release date

The God of War 20th Anniversary PS5 controller will be released on October 23. That’s 20 days after pre-orders go live, so you don’t have to wait long until the Ghost of Sparta’s controller is in your hands.

Up next: Best PS5 controller colors: every PlayStation 5 DualSense gamepad ranked

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.