🚨 We’re covering Sony’s State of Play live on The Shortcut!

🔁 Refresh this page for live updates!

👏 The broadcast will run for around 35 minutes and will feature an extended look at Housemarque’s Soras

👀 There will also be reveals from third-party developers, indies, and PlayStation Studios

⏰ The event will be streamed on YouTube and Twitch at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST / 11pm CEST

5:41 PM: And that’s a wrap! We got a look at two PlayStation Studios games in Saros and Wolverine, plus we’re getting some fancy PlayStation Wireless Speakers that we’ll definitely be covering on The Shortcut. There was also a God of War PS5 controller that captures Kratos’s classic Ghost of Sparta look.

Thank you for tuning in and if you enjoyed the live blog, I’ll be forever in your debt if you subscribe to The Shortcut. Your support keeps us ad-free and able to deliver content that’s tailored to you. Right, it’s late over here in the UK. I’m off to bed!

5:40 PM: Insomniac is talking about its “blood tech” now. And it looks pretty fantastic judging from the footage we’re seeing. They also confirmed Mystique will make an appearance as well as Omega Red.

Wolverine is out Fall 2026

5:38 PM: It’s Marvel’s Wolverine! The game is out Fall 2026, and we got a juicy, and rather bloody CGI trailer. Insomniac has confirmed the game will be extremely gory, just like the comics. Insomniac has revealed that Liam McIntyre will play Wolverine in the game. He says it’s “one of the coolest things I’ve ever got to do” and “one of the biggest honors of my life”.

New God of War PS5 controller is coming

5:34 PM: Sony is releasing a new PS5 controller! It’s based on God of War and is very understated but cool.

5:33 PM: Gran Turismo 7 is getting a big update soon. The series has now sold over 100 million units. Expect new cars, tracks and quality of life additions.

5:31 PM: Sony is talking about PlayStation Plus now. Alan Wake 2 headlines the PS Plus free games for October and Sony is brining The Last of Us: Part 2 Remastered edition to the PS Plus Game Catalog. Tekken 3 and Soul Calibur 3 are coming to PlayStation Plus Classics Catalog as well as Tomb Raider Anniversary.

New PlayStation Wireless speakers revealed

5:29 PM: Oh, new PlayStation hardware. Sony is releasing a pair of wireless speakers for PC that support 3D audio. You can tilt them and they also include a built-in mic with noise reduction. They also work on PS5 consoles, and with the PlayStation Portal? Not sure why you do that but okay, Sony. They’re out in 2026 and called the Pulse Elevate Wireless Speakers.

5:27 PM: Is it fair to say that a lot of these games feel pretty “samey”? Perhaps I’m being harsh, but nothing’s really stood out so far. Anyway, Crimson Desert is out March 19, 2026.

5:25 PM: Ah, a palette-cleansing indie game now with a lovely artstyle. It’s a 2D adventure action game where you can jump across pages. It’s called Chronoscript: The Endless End, and it’s out next year.

5:23 PM: This looks like a pretty bonkers and quintessentially Japanese title. It’s called Let It Die Inferno, and it’s out on December 3. I’m not sure what’s it’s really about.

5:21 PM: Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles is next. I’ll be picking this up for sure as I’m ashamed to say I never played the original. Good things come to those who wait, I guess. This sounds like the definitive version as well! Its out later this month on September 30.

5:20 PM: A game from Bandai Namco now. It’s Code Vein 2, and it’s out January 30, 2026.

5:18 PM: We’ve got a release date for Nioh 3. The punishing soulslike will have you throwing your controller against the wall on February 6, 2026. Koei Tecmo has also remade Dynasty Warriors 3! It’s out March 19, 2026.

5:16 PM: Sonic is taking this kart racing thing seriously. You can get Mega Man as DLC, which includes a Mega Man stage. The pack is out next year and is part of the season pass and digital deluxe edition.

5:15 PM: You can fish, mine, craft, explore and tackle dungeons with friends in a multiverse that transcends time and space when The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin comes to PS5 January 28, 2026.

5:14 PM: A look at Halloween: The Game now. It’s out September 8, 2026, and lets you live out your horror movie dreams. Last Epoch is also being shown. I don’t know much about this game but it’s in development for PS5.

5:12 PM: Ooo, Deus Ex is being remastered. It’s being handled by Nightdive Studios who do excellent work. It’s out on February 6, 2026.

5:11 PM: Time for some Battlefield now. Can the series bounce back? It certainly looks impressive. It’s out on October 10 and will go head-to-head with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 when that launches.

Flight Simulator 24 is coming to PS5

5:09 PM: Well, well, well. Another Xbox game is coming to PS5 and this time it’s Flight Simulator 2024. I know some may disagree, but I missed when consoles had exclusives. It’s out December 8, 2025.

5:06 PM: We’ll find out more about Saros in the coming months. It’s on March 20, 2026 and will be enhanced for PS5 Pro, as you’d expect.

Up next is a look at a new game from Disco Elysium creators ZA/UM. I really, really need to get back to that game. I’ve only played for an hour so but it was excellent. Thienext game is called Zero Parades, and it’s out next year.

Saros’s gameplay looks like Returnal on steroids

5:05 PM: And we’re off! September’s State of Play begins with a game from PlayStation Studios and, as promised, it’s Housemarque’s Saros. The game stars Ramul Kohli from Netflix shows such as The Haunting of Hill House.

Yeah, this basically looks like Returnal 2 and I’m totally fine with that. The amazing particle effects and frenetic gameplay look like they’ve been cranked up a notch for Saros.

4:59 PM: We’ve got less than a minute to go, though it looks like Sony will officially start the stream at 5:01 pm. Keeping us waiting, huh?

What can we expect to see?

4:52 PM: There’s less than 10 minutes to go before the show begins, but what games can we realistically expect to see? It’s been a long time since Marvel’s Wolverine was shown off, but it feels like Sony would save that for its own dedicated event. I’m expecting a few Japanese-focused titles, what with it being the week of the Tokyo Game Show.

Could we finally get another glimpse at Marvel’s Wolverine? (Credit: Insomniac)

Welcome to the State of Play live blog!

4:37 PM: Good evening, gamers! Welcome to The Shortcut’s State of Play live blog, where I’ll be bringing you all the biggest updates from Sony’s PlayStation event.

Sony has already teased what’s in store during the 35-minute show. We can expect plenty of reveals and news from developers around the world, including third-party and indies. Plus, we’ll be treated to nearly five minutes of Saros gameplay footage, the new title from Returnal developer Housemarque. (If you haven’t played Returnal yet, do it. It’s one of the best PS5 games by a distance.)

Sony will want to show prospective and current PS5 owners that there’s plenty of life left in its console yet. Especially as the PS5 price increase made Sony’s system even more expensive. The best way to sell consoles? Release great games.

