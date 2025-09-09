👍 The PS6 will offer two models: one with a detachable disc drive and an all-digital edition

💿 Gamers with physical PS5 game libraries can continue using their discs on the PS6 with the detachable drive

💰 The detachable disc drive reduces manufacturing and shipping costs during uncertain times

🤔 Sony plans to launch the PS6 alongside a PSP 2-like device, possibly inspired by the Switch 2's hybrid format

There's no doubt that gamers have preferred digital copies over physical discs in recent years. Data has shown a gradual shift in consumers opting for digital over physical copies, and we've seen Microsoft and Sony offer digital-only consoles.

However, a new PS6 rumor suggests that Sony won't leave gamers who prefer physical copies out in the cold just yet. Like the PS5, the PS6 will come in two flavors: a model with a detachable disc drive and an all-digital edition.

As reported by Insider Gaming, Sony will continue to offer a detachable disc drive, which it first introduced with the PS5 Slim refresh. The website's sources said that the detachable disc drive is "here to stay for the next generation", which will please those who have amassed a large library of physical PlayStation 5 games.

It also means that those who purchase a PS6 Digital Edition can pick up the disc drive at a later date – if Sony can keep it in stock this time.

The decision to ship the PlayStation 6 with a detachable disc drive was also made by Sony to reduce manufacturing and shipping costs during "uncertain times". Considering the state of the world at the moment, and that the PS5 launched during a pandemic, it isn't too surprising to see Sony covering its bases.

We'll have to see whether Microsoft follows suit with its new Xbox and continues to offer a disc drive. The Nintendo Switch 2 does support physical cartridges, though many games are game-key cards, which hasn't gone down well with fans.

The PS6 is expected to launch alongside a PSP 2 of sorts that could mimic the Switch 2's dockable, hybrid console format. Expect more PlayStation 6 news to leak during the coming months, so subscribe to The Shortcut so you don't miss out.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.