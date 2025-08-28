👀 A reputable hardware leaker has claimed the PSP 2 designed to go with Sony's PS6 console, could have a docked mode like Switch 2

A prominent hardware leaker has claimed that Sony's next handheld, the PSP 2, will release alongside the PS6 console and will work like the Nintendo Switch 2.

According to Moore's Law is Dead, the next PlayStation Portable will have a docked mode that allows users to connect it to their TV for boosted power.

To be more specific, the handheld's integrated graphics will run at a higher clock speed when docked. The iGPU will have 16 Compute Units and will be based on AMD's upcoming RDNA 5 architecture, running at 1.2GHz in handheld mode and 1.65GHz in docked mode.

The RDNA 5 architecture is reported to deliver a major uptick in performance against RDNA 3.5, with upwards of 40-50 percent more per-Compute Unit power, and even more in ray-traced scenarios.

In docked mode, the handheld is expected to offer 55-75% of the PS5's performance in rasterization workloads, with 1.3x to 2.6x stronger ray-tracing performance.

Moore’s Law is Dead also speculated that, as much as the PSP 2 may come with a 1080p resolution screen, its performance would be "like a PS5 or better". That's quite the claim.

Delving into more detail, the handheld, nicknamed CANIS, will have six total CPU cores based on AMD's Zen 6 architecture. Four of them will be Zen 6c, and the other two will be Zen 6 LP. These LP cores are dedicated purely for OS activities, freeing up the more powerful ones for gaming.

The new PSP also reportedly has a 192-bit LPDDR5-8533 memory controller with theoretical support up to 48GB, although Sony allegedly hasn't finalized the total memory capacity and is still talking to developers to work out how much is needed.

In a previous video, MLID also stated that the PS6 handheld was rumoured to be getting a microSD slot, as well as an M.2 SSD slot, noting it would have a touchscreen display, dual mics and haptic vibration. It may also have a USB-C port with video-out capabilities.

Moore’s Law is Dead has also discussed how the PS6 release date was closer than anticipated, along with potentially aggressive pricing and a spec sheet that worked out to deliver 50 percent more power than the PS5 Pro.

Now, MLID believes Sony is potentially looking at releasing a third SKU, with a PlayStation 6 "S" model. It's reputedly seen in a similar vein to the Xbox Series S – that is, a lower spec and lower-priced alternative that has the same processor as the handheld, along with the same amount of RAM. No further details on the console were provided.

