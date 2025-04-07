(Credit: The Shortcut/Nintendo)

👀 Sony is surveying PlayStation gamers about their interest in the Nintendo Switch 2, hinting at plans for a PSP 2

🤔 The survey asks specific questions about the Switch 2, fueling speculation about Sony's handheld console development

🎮 Sony's PlayStation Portal streams games via PS5 Remote Play, but fans hope for a native handheld console

📆 The Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5, 2025, with US pre-orders delayed due to tariff assessments

Sony appears to be interested in fans' reaction to the Nintendo Switch 2 – and may be testing the waters as it reportedly prepares a handheld of its own, which could be a PSP 2.

A survey has been sent to a select number of PlayStation gamers that asked how interested they are in buying a Nintendo Switch 2. The survey asks questions like "What aspects of the Nintendo Switch 2 are you most interested in?" and "What do you think about the Switch 2 pre-order approach?"

Revealed by leaker eXtas1s, who shared the image below, the questions are very specific, adding further fuel to the fire that Sony is working on a follow up to the PS Vita. Sony has dipped its toe into the handheld market this generation with the PlayStation Portal. However, the handheld is designed to stream games using PS5 Remote Play and via the cloud.

Fans hope Sony will produce a handheld capable of playing video games natively like the Nintendo Switch 2, and reports suggest that discussions and prototyping are underway behind closed doors.

Sony may be the only major video game company without a dedicated handheld console soon. Microsoft is gearing up to release an Xbox handheld, though it appears to be partnering with Asus to create an officially licensed device that will be more akin to the Asus ROG Ally than a handheld that can play Xbox games.

The Nintendo Switch 2 releases on June 5, but the pre-order date in the US has been pushed back due to recent tariff changes. Pre-orders were due to begin on April 9, however, Nintendo released a statement saying: “Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions. Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged.”

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.