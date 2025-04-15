🤔 The PSP 2 is rumored to launch alongside the PS6 and will reportedly be capable of playing PS5 games, albeit at lower resolutions and frame rates

It's been a while since we've had some solid PSP 2 news to share. However, a new report suggests Sony's not-so-secret handheld could release alongside the PS6 and will be capable of playing PS5 games.

A post on NeoGaf from KeplerL2 – one of the first to mention that Sony was developing a handheld – said the device will be powerful enough to run PS5 games just "not at the same resolution framerate, mainly due to lower memory bandwidth".

It means we'll have to wait longer than we thought for Sony's next handheld to be released, but it seems like it will be a much more powerful device as a result. Previous PSP 2 rumors suggested the console could play PS4 quality games – something the Nintendo Switch 2 has proven it can do.

However, there's no way a handheld could be released in the next year or so that has the necessary specs – and a consumer-ready price point – that can deliver PS5-level visuals, even if they’re downgraded slightly. Battery life is also a consideration. Releasing a new PlayStation Portable around the same time as the PS6 makes more sense – even if it is disappointing that we'll have to wait even longer for a true successor to the PS Vita.

Sony have been closely monitoring the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, and even sent a survey to PlayStation players asking for their thoughts on the new console. The Switch 2 is more powerful than many thought, capable of a 4K output when docked and equipped with a 1080p, 120Hz screen. However, those specs mean the Switch 2 is the most expensive console Nintendo has ever made at $449.99, so expect a PSP 2 to cost even more, if Sony wants to deliver PS5-quality games on the go.

The ever-changing economic conditions are another reason why any upcoming PlayStation handheld is likely to be extremely expensive. Sony announced a second PS5 price increase for Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand, though gamers in the US were not affected.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.