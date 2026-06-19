🆕 Valve has released a new version of SteamOS – SteamOS 3.8

👀 The update comes just in time for the anticipated release date of the Steam Machine

👏 It brings initial support for the device and makes vast improvements to the desktop mode

🙏 There are also optimizations for things such as VRR, the graphics driver, and improvements to performance consistency across game and desktop mode

A brand new SteamOS update has just dropped, and it brings major improvements just in time for the long-awaited release of the Steam Machine.

As per TechPowerUp, SteamOS version 3.8 has landed in the stable release channel, bringing a range of compatibility, performance, and usability upgrades. Perhaps most importantly, the update brings initial support for the Steam Machine, plus improvements to the desktop mode for those who want to use the device as a PC-console hybrid.

We’ve got updates to both the Arch Linux base of SteamOS and the KDE Plasma desktop mode to KDE 6.4.3, which brings a switch to the Wayland display protocol by default.

Elsewhere, the update improves frame pacing and adds support for HDMI VRR thanks to AMD’s efforts to bring HDMI 2.1 support for Linux, potentially adding in high-res/high-refresh rate gaming natively if paired with a potent enough GPU.

SteamOS 3.8 also updates the graphics driver and fixes performance discrepancies between game mode and desktop mode. It specifically addresses any potential performance regression when running games in desktop mode. The update also re-enables Bluetooth wake from sleep on Steam Deck LCD models.

Valve’s latest update also improves game capture in game mode, plus support for HDR, VRR, and per-display scale factors in external displays in desktop mode. Another change important to desktop mode is that the update significantly improves VRAM management on systems with discrete GPUs and support for recent Intel and AMD platforms.

Alongside this, SteamOS 3.8 adds or improves overall platform and controller support for an array of gaming handhelds, including the GPD Win 5, Lenovo Legion Go 2, a range of MSI Claw options and the upcoming Intel Arc handhelds, such as the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ and Acer Predator Atlas 8.

This update is particularly pertinent, given that it arrives in time for the leaked release date of the Steam Machine. The device is expected to be unveiled on June 23, with pre-orders beginning a week later on June 30, although that isn’t confirmed just yet.

The fact is that it’s been a long road to get here, especially as we still don’t really know what the Steam Machine’s price is going to be. With what’s going on with memory and storage prices, though, it has dashed any hopes that the console would be as affordable as first thought, not least when the humble Steam Machine suffered a near 50% price hike recently.

Up next: MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ costs more than a PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch 2 combined

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.