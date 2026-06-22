❤️ dbrand’s Companion Cube skin for the Steam Machine is now available for pre-order, with shipping scheduled for late July

💰 The full package costs $129.95, while a $99.95 ‘Poverty Cube’ option is available without the collectible packaging and controller skin

👏 The design includes airflow support, rubber feet, a magnetic front panel, and keeps rear ports accessible

🍰 It is a Portal-themed aesthetic option designed for Steam Machine owners looking for customization

dbrand: Companion Cube

We’re all eagerly waiting for a Steam Machine pre-order date to drop, but dbrand has shared that its gorgeous Companion Cube skin, which sits snugly over the system, is available to pre-order today.

The dbrand Companion Cube costs $129.95 and ships in late July. A cheaper ‘Poverty Cube’ option is available for $99.95, though you miss out on fancier, collectible packaging that doubles as a Test Chamber diorama and an exclusive Test Chamber Steam Controller skin. The full-price version also includes a Super Button stand and a cake-themed suede cloth.

(Credit: dbrand)

dbrand says its Companion Cube doesn’t inhibit airflow and includes rubber feet to provide additional peace of mind for those who need it. It also has a removable, magnetic front panel for cleaning, a pass-through for the Steam Machine’s LED, and neatly conceals the front I/O when not in use. The rear ports remain unobstructed.

If you’re a fan of Portal, or simply want your Steam Deck to stand out more, the Companion Cube is an undeniably tempting option. At $129.95 for the full package, it’s a touch more expensive than the $99 Steam Controller. But, unlike Valve’s new gamepad, you should be able to get it before 2027.

Up next: Valve’s Steam Machine just got a huge performance boost thanks to AMD’s FSR 4

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.