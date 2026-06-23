(Credit: FrontPageTech / Jon Prosser)

🍎 Apple is on track to ship the iPhone Fold this September

📱 A new leak says that batches of the device’s components are already being produced

🏭 Previous rumors suggested Apple was dealing with production issues that would result in a delay

📅 The iPhone Fold is expected to hit the market alongside the iPhone 18 Pro this fall

Apple is on track to release the much-anticipated iPhone Fold later this September.

The company’s first foldable device is already in the hands of its production line, with suppliers producing small batches of its components well ahead of its release date, according to China Securities Journal (via DigiTimes). The status update comes as some reports suggested Apple was having issues producing the iPhone Fold’s parts, such as the complex hinge mechanism.

While there have been plenty of reports suggesting the iPhone Fold would be delayed, recently, it’s sounded like Apple has figured everything out for a September launch date. The phone will mark Apple’s official entry into the foldable category, many years after Samsung and Motorola entered the market with their folding phones.

The device has been leaked numerous times in recent history. We still don’t have official photos of the device, but with the amount of dummy units and leaked specifications on the web, we have a pretty good idea of what it’ll look like. Rumor has it the phone will sport a 5.4-inch cover screen with a 7.6-inch folding display, equipped with a wider and shorter aspect ratio than most folding phones. It’ll resemble a passport more than anything else.

The new “Liquidmetal” hinge will prevent a visible crease from appearing in the middle of the iPhone Fold’s display, and it’ll be durable enough for many years of usage. Inside, Apple is expected to include the A20 or A20 Pro chip, custom modems for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth and cellular, a big 5,500-5,600mAh battery, and MagSafe wireless charging. Two cameras will sit on the back, and you’ll have two color options to pick from: Silver or Space Gray/Black.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone Fold alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max this September, just before all three phones go on sale about a week and a half later. Meanwhile, the regular iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 are expected to land next spring.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.