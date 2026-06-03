(Credit: Bob Obba / YouTube)

🍎 Apple’s iPhone Fold just leaked in a new image

📱 The photo reveals a supposed dummy unit

👀 It looks like what all the leaks have suggested: a passport-shaped foldable with two rear cameras

⚙️ Meanwhile, details on the iPhone Fold hinge have also leaked

📅 Apple is expected to announce its foldable iPhone this September

The first foldable iPhone is coming later this year, and as the days and weeks progress, we’re learning more about what Apple might have in store. New images have popped up that supposedly reveal a dummy unit of the upcoming iPhone Fold, complete with a passport-like design and dual rear cameras. Meanwhile, a separate report suggests that Apple’s hinge for the iPhone Fold could use technology it’s been using for 15 years.

🪙 Here’s the iPhone Fold in Silver

(Credit: Ice Universe / Weibo)

Ice Universe shared the above image on Weibo, suggesting it’s a white dummy model of the iPhone Fold (or iPhone Ultra). The wide shape aligns with other leaks we’ve seen, while the two rear cameras have also been corroborated by previous reports. Of course, there’s no Apple logo here or indicator it’s an official prototype from Apple, so it’s worth taking it with a grain of salt.

That being said, this is roughly what we expect the iPhone Fold to look like. Apple will keep the design somewhat basic on the outside, beyond its much wider aspect ratio that isn’t all that common in the foldable market (well, at least not yet). It’ll come with speakers, a USB-C port, MagSafe, and two rear cameras. It’s also expected to only ship in two colors: white (Silver) and black (Space Gray).

🤘 “Liquidmetal” coming to iPhone Fold?

In another leak, Apple is said to be incorporating technology it’s been using since at least 2010 into the iPhone Fold’s hinge: Liquidmetal. The material, which is a metal alloy with a glass-like atomic structure to allow for greater elasticity and flexibility, is widely used for the company’s SIM card tools, but it might finally be used for the benefit of an iPhone’s design.

Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo says that Apple has settled on a hinge made of Liquidmetal for the iPhone Fold. The hinge itself is rumored to be thin and flexible enough to the point that the crease in the middle of the device’s 7.6-inch display isn’t identifiable, which would be a huge feat of engineering for foldable phones. Use of the material has been rumored for quite some time, and now that we’re getting leaks saying Apple has decided on it this late in the game, it seems likely it’ll be used for a big portion of the iPhone Fold’s construction.

Our iPhone Fold coverage continues

The iPhone Fold is rumored to arrive this September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max. We’ll be tracking more rumors and leaks as they pop up, so be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss out.

Up next: Microsoft Surface Pro with Snapdragon X2 Elite leaks ahead of rumored June 16 release date

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.