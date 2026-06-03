💻 Microsoft’s next Surface Pro is right around the corner, according to leaks

👀 The new Surface Pro with the Snapdragon X2 Elite chip has leaked

⚙️ New images reveal a familiar device with beefier specs

📅 Rumors suggest the new Surface Pro could arrive as early as June 16

💰 There’s no word on pricing just yet

Microsoft is starting to do interesting things with its Surface devices again, and now, it looks like the Surface Pro is getting a fresh upgrade. WinFuture has published a huge leak revealing numerous specs and photos of the upcoming Surface Pro powered by the Snapdragon X2 Elite. The biggest physical change? Yeah… there really isn’t one.

(Credit: WinFuture)

The upcoming Surface Pro will still have a 13.3-inch OLED display, thin bezels, and a kickstand on the back for propping it up. Microsoft is expected to drop the blue color option from this year’s lineup, leaving you with a choice between black, platinum, and "Dune" (gold). You’ll also have a choice between three color-matched Alcantara keyboards, which will likely be sold separately as they are with every Surface Pro tablet.

Microsoft’s biggest upgrade will be the Snapdragon X2 Elite, which is much faster than the original X Elite from a couple years ago. The new Surface Pro will be available with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of user-replaceable storage, according to the leaked images. You’ll also get Qualcomm Hexagon graphics and neural processing for AI tasks, as well as up to 15.5 hours of battery life (a tad more than the previous model).

It doesn’t seem like there will be much else new with the upcoming Surface Pro. Microsoft isn’t redesigning it, adding a new color, or giving it any new capabilities not driven by the faster chip inside. Instead, it’s sticking to a very familiar formula with better specs, likely to help the Surface Pro continue to perform well in Windows 11’s Copilot AI era.

WinFuture reports that the new Surface Pro could arrive as soon as June 16. We don’t have exact pricing yet, but given that the release date is reportedly around the corner, we’ll know sooner than later.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.