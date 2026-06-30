(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung has wiped its Instagram to tease the next generation of Galaxy devices

📹 A bunch of new videos were shared hinting at the Galaxy Z Fold 8

📐 The device is expected to be wider and shorter than previous Galaxy Z phones

💡 Each video highlights the new shape in a few unique ways

📅 Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8 this July

After months of rumors and leaks, Samsung is taking charge of teasing the Galaxy Z Fold 8. This evening, the company wiped its @SamsungMobile and @SamsungMobileUSA accounts on Instagram and filled them with new teaser videos that hint at the new shape and size of the Fold 8.

Each teaser has a 4:3 rectangle front and center, which is what we expect the Galaxy Z Fold 8 to look like. From a slice of pizza to what appears to be the default wallpaper for the device, Samsung is being subtle with these hints… but not too subtle.

📱 Galaxy Z Fold 8 rumors

(Credit: Android Headline)

The company hasn’t confirmed what these teasers are leading up to, but they do come as the rumored July 22 Unpacked event inches closer and closer. That’s where we expect the Galaxy Z Fold 8, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 to debut, among other new gadgets like an upgraded Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

The Fold 8 is rumored to come with a design that closely resembles a passport, similar to what we’re expecting from Apple with the iPhone Fold. Leaks suggest it’ll have a 5.4-inch cover display with a 7.6-inch foldable display, two rear 50MP cameras, and the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip from Qualcomm. It’s expected to cost somewhere around $1,700-$1,900, although with prices going up across the industry, there’s always a chance Samsung needs to charge more than we expect.

With just over three weeks until Samsung is likely to announce the Fold 8, we expect more leaks and rumors to pop up in the meantime, alongside official teasers from the tech giant itself. Subscribe so you don’t miss any of our coverage.

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Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.