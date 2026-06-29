📱 Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 has popped up online once again

👀 New leaks of cases designed for the phone give us a different look at its wider design

📐 The phone will be much shorter and wider than the Fold 8 Ultra, which will resemble the Fold 7

⚙️ It’s expected to come with two rear cameras, a big battery, and a price around $1,700-$1,900

📅 Samsung is rumored to announce the Fold 8 on July 22

Samsung is redesigning the Galaxy Z Fold 8 to compete with the iPhone Fold, and we’re getting a fresh look at how different it’ll be compared to the more familiar Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. Cases for the phone have surfaced on X, courtesy of @Alfaturk16, seemingly confirming that the phone will be much shorter and wider than any previous Galaxy Z device, something we’ve been expecting for months.

The cases don’t reveal anything we didn’t know about the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 8. The phone will be much more square-shaped on the outside than the taller aspect ratio we expect on the Fold 8 Ultra, with two rear cameras instead of three. There seems to be cut-outs for the earpiece, volume and power buttons, and USB-C port on the bottom.

It’s also worth mentioning the inclusion of magnets on the back for Qi2 charging. While we expect Samsung to skip actual Qi2 wireless charging again on the Fold 8 series, at least there’ll be cases that enable the feature.

Beyond that, it looks like the Fold 8 we’ve seen in leaks for the past few months. The phone is getting shorter and wider to compete directly with the passport-shaped iPhone Fold, which should give users more room for watching content like movies which are typically displayed in wider aspect ratios.

⚙️ Galaxy Z Fold 8 specs: what to expect

(Credit: OnLeaks / Android Headline)

The phone is expected to come with a 5.4-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch folding display, glass and metal for the design, and an IP48 certification for dust and water resistance. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is expected to make an appearance alongside 12-16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The battery should be pretty sizable at 4,800mAh, and it’ll come with fast 45W charging.

Samsung is rumored to charge somewhere around $1,700-$1,900 for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 when it goes on sale. The company is expected to announce the phone alongside the Fold 8 Ultra and Flip 8 on July 22 at an Unpacked event in London. Its launch date is expected to land sometime in early August.

We’ll keep you posted if we hear anything else on the Fold 8 as we inch closer to its release date.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.