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👀 GTA 6 could be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 as soon as next year

🤷‍♂️ That’s according to a new comment from a leaker with a mixed track record

🤔 Nash Weedle has claimed Rockstar has overcome technical hurdles for getting the game onto Switch 2

👍 Rockstar has brought more of its games to Nintendo’s handhelds in the past, including the remastered GTA trilogy on Switch 1 and Red Dead Redemption for Switch 2

While we patiently await GTA 6’s full release in a matter of months, a new rumor claims we could see the game coming to Nintendo Switch 2 as soon as next year.

Leaker Nash Weedle on X (thanks, My Nintendo News) has stated that supposedly previous technical hurdles that prevented the game running on Switch 2 have been overcome, and that Rockstar has brought in specialists for porting games to Switch 2 via a subcontract.

It’s worth noting that Weedle isn’t a leaker with the best track record, so take this with the usual large helping of salt – but it’s nonetheless an interesting thought.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of such a rumor, either. Back in November 2025, another leaker claimed Rockstar had made efforts to test GTA 6’s viability on Switch 2.

It’s worth noting that Rockstar has successfully brought more recent releases to Switch in the past, including the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. The upcoming remaster of Red Dead Redemption is making its way to Switch 2, too.

Whether a full-scale Grand Theft Auto game is too much for the Switch 2 remains to be seen, especially as Rockstar has only confirmed the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles are getting GTA 6 on day one when the game releases November 19, 2026. PC support is expected to come sometime later, if the example of GTA 5 is to be followed.

Of course, the Switch 2 is much more powerful than its predecessor, with its support for DLSS and Nvidia’s RT cores, plus having a larger 7.9-inch Full HD screen with 120fps support in selected games.

According to one developer, Nintendo’s latest console is even a close match for the Xbox Series S, a console that will be able to run GTA 6.

GTA 6 went up for pre-order last week, with a slightly more reasonable price, than leaks had stated. The standard edition of GTA 6 will retail for $80 USD, and the Ultimate Edition, which contains various in-game rewards and exclusive DLC, will retail for $100 USD.

Up next: Nintendo Switch 2’s most contentious issue may get a surprise fix soon

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.