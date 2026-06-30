👀 A new Sharp LCD panel for the Nintendo Switch 2 has appeared online, suggesting a possible display upgrade

🤔 This potential new screen could address common user complaints about ghosting, trailing, and blur caused by low response times on the current Innolux display

🤷‍♂️ While retaining the 7.9-inch 1080p resolution, it is unclear if the Sharp panel will improve the device’s disappointing HDR performance or brightness

🇪🇺 The change might also be a response to upcoming EU regulations requiring user-replaceable batteries for rechargeable devices by 2027

Walmart: Nintendo Switch 2 Bundle - $499

Walmart: Nintendo Switch 2 - $449

We’re not expecting to see a Nintendo Switch 2 revision soon, but new evidence suggests an upgrade of sorts may be on the horizon.

As spotted on a Chinese resale site (thanks, Nintendo Everything), a listing has appeared for a new model of the Switch 2’s LCD panel. The display is made by Sharp and includes a different circuit, connector, and cables.

The new Sharp Nintendo Switch 2 LCD panel.

The panel in the Nintendo Switch 2 is currently manufactured by Innolux, so all signs point to an updated LCD display or redesign instead of a small, imperceptible revision.

One of the biggest criticisms leveled against the Nintendo Switch 2 is that its display has low response times, as shown by Monitors Unboxed. It means some users are more prone to noticing ghosting, trailing, and blur in handheld mode, which can be distracting.

There’s a chance the new Sharp display could fix this issue, though many believe that Nintendo could also release an update to enable overdrive on the current panel to mitigate the problem. This could affect battery life, but a toggle would make sense so users could decide if they’re happy to make the tradeoff.

The Sharp display keeps the more positive aspects of the Switch 2’s display, including its 7.9-inch size and 1080p resolution. Obviously, it’s still an LCD panel, so don’t expect perfect, inky blacks like you get with OLED.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the panel is any brighter, as another slight against the Switch 2’s display is its disappointing HDR performance in handheld mode.

Nintendo hasn’t made an official announcement regarding a Switch 2 revision, and with the console only reaching its first anniversary on sale this month, it would be an unprecedented move if any substantial changes were made.

Perhaps Nintendo has sourced a new supplier and display to offset rising costs in other areas, but it seems unlikely at such an early stage in the console’s lifecycle to strike up a new manufacturing deal.

The LCD panel change could also be related to the upcoming EU regulation that dictates that Nintendo must include a removable battery with the Switch 2 from 2027 onwards. EU rules mean any device that includes a rechargeable battery must allow the user to remove and replace it.

For those waiting for a Nintendo Switch 2 OLED, the new Nintendo Switch 2 LCD could prove a tempting ‌middle ground, as the current panel is excellent in terms of resolution, refresh rate, color vibrancy, and even black levels. It’s likely that an OLED panel will also be developed by Samsung, not Sharp.

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Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.