We have all GTA 6 pre-order links ready (below). But only a handful of stores have gone live. Don’t care about GTA 6? Here are our top Amazon Prime Day picks

🚀 GTA 6 pre-orders just launched, and they may rack up $1B in sales in one day alone

👀 See: Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Amazon, Target, & PlayStation Store for links

💸 The standard edition is $79.99, including the ‘Vintage Vice City Pack’

💰 The Ultimate Edition ($99.99) offers the best value, featuring exclusive in-game content like vehicles, weapons, apparel, and a bonus mission

📅 Physical copies will contain a digital download code rather than a disc, and pre-loading for all versions begins on November 12, 2026

🎮 GTA 6 is scheduled to launch on November 19, for PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox

Remember when I helped 400,000 of you score a PS5 or Xbox during the 2021–2022 console restock chaos? Well, I’ve fielded more questions about GTA 6 pre-orders than any single product since. So let’s skip the suspense – here are the retailer links going live at midnight local time, then I can break down which edition is actually worth your money.

For context on the gravity here: GTA 5 banked its $1 billion dollars in three days back in 2013, faster than any movie or game before it. GTA 6 is expected to make that look quaint. This is the biggest entertainment launch on the calendar, gamer or not.

GTA 6 pre-order links:

GTA 6 Ultimate Edition pre-order links:

GTA 6 Standard Edition costs $79.99 – $10 more than the $70 we’ve gotten used to. That’s the same $80 line Nintendo crossed first with Mario Kart World on Switch 2 last year, and it’s quietly becoming the new ceiling for the biggest releases. After a spring of leaks that had us bracing for a $100 base game, though, $80 lands as a relief rather than a robbery.

Pre-order either edition before November 20 and you’ll get the Vintage Vice City Pack thrown in: a retro ‘55 Vapid Stanier and an Ocean Beach garage, throwback ‘80s looks for Jason and Lucia, and a Vice City–flavored weapon skin nodding to Tommy Vercetti’s wardrobe. Digital pre-orders also get a free month of GTA+, which unlocks a library of classic Rockstar titles and GTA Online perks.

My advice: get the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition

(Credit: Rockstar Games)

Here’s the kicker – GTA 6 Ultimate Edition ($99.99) is the version a lot of us assumed the base game would cost. Now that $100 buys the loaded edition instead of the bare minimum, the math tilts in your favor.

For the extra $20, you get exclusive vehicles (the ‘95 Grotti Cheetah, a Dominator Buggy), exclusive weapons, a pile of apparel and customization options, and – the part most editions don’t bother with – two exclusive side missions that simply don’t exist in the Standard version.

There’s a catch worth knowing as a buyer: the Ultimate Edition also gates five in-game shops behind that price – a tuning garage, an off-road mod shop, a salon, a tattoo parlor, and a streetwear boutique. Standard players walk past doors they can’t open. Whether that’s worth $20 is your call, but it’s more than the usual cosmetic upsell.

Good news if you’re on the fence: Rockstar confirmed you can upgrade Standard to Ultimate after launch. But if you already know you want the full Vice City, why pay twice?

GTA 6 pre-order links:

GTA 6 Ultimate Edition pre-order links:

Is the full game on disc?

Unfortunately, it’s been confirmed that physical copies will include a download code for GTA 6, and not an actual disc in the box. This will disappoint collectors and those who hoped the full game would be preserved on a disc, with no digital download required.

Can I preload GTA 6 before release day?

Yes, those who pre-order the digital versions of Grand Theft Auto VI will be able to being pre-loading on November 12, 2026, to ensure you can play at launch on November 19, 2026. The physical version of Grand Theft Auto VI will also be available to pre-load starting November 12, 2026.

Where is the GTA 6 Collector’s Edition?

(Credit: Rockstar Games)

Sadly, a GTA 6 Collector’s Edition hasn’t been announced yet, but it feels like it would be a missed opportunity if we didn’t see one. It’s become customary for each Grand Theft Auto release to have a Collector’s Edition, which tends to include physical memorabilia tied to the game.

If a GTA 6 Collector’s Edition is announced, expect it to cost at least $199.99, or possibly more, depending on what Rockstar decides to include.

Which platforms is GTA 6 available on?

For the foreseeable future, you’ll need to have a PS5, PS5 Pro, or Xbox Series X|S if you want to play Grand Theft Auto VI. The game will eventually come to PC, but expect to wait a year at a minimum, and possibly longer.

GTA 6 is unlikely to come to the Nintendo Switch 2, though we can’t completely rule it out. Rockstar Games brought the GTA Trilogy to the original Switch, along with Red Dead Redemption.