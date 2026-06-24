📈 We’ve been through Amazon’s best sellers list to find out what folks are buying this Prime Day

💰 It’s a wide cross-section of items, including affordable Blink and Ring video doorbells, Amazon Fire tablets, and dearer electronics

🎧 Likewise, people are also buying TP Link mesh Wi-Fi systems, Google TV streamers, and even some expensive Bowers & Wilkins headphones

📅 Prime Day runs through June 26, and we’ve already seen lots of bumper deals on a range of products

Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon’s big Prime Day sales bonanza is back for another year, and we’re in full swing at the moment, with deals coming from left, right and center across a range of different product categories.

There are usually some standout Prime Day deals that run across the sales holiday, although it’s usually quite interesting to take a look at some of the most popular products to get an idea of what folks are picking up.

These deals will be sorted into a few different categories to make life easier, so, without further ado, here’s what everyone is buying this Prime Day from Amazon in case you’ve wanted to see what folks are picking up and if you might have missed a deal on something you were thinking of picking up.

Amazon device deals

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In terms of Amazon’s own devices, it seems that folks are prioritizing some of the brand’s more affordable kit, such as Blink cameras, doorbells, and the cheaper Echo and Fire devices:

Computers & accessories deals

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The computers and accessories section provides an interesting cross-section, ranging from tablets to mesh Wi-Fi systems and more:

Electronics deals

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The broader electronics category has a more interesting mix of items in the top five, with everything from more of Amazon’s own products, and some surprising other inclusions:

Home and kitchen deals

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In terms of home and kitchen devices, it’s almost a Shark and Ninja clean sweep, with everything from mops and wet vacuums to cooking appliances and juicers:

Toys and games deals

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When it comes to toys and games, it makes sense that a lot of the options are LEGO sets, although it’s intriguing as to which sets people have been purchasing.

Well, there you have it – that’s what folks have been buying in a few respective categories on Amazon. Prime Day still isn’t over yet, and there are plenty more deals on all sorts of items to come before it’s all over in a couple of days.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.