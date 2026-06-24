GTA 6 price: $79.99 Standard Edition, $99.99 Ultimate Edition.

Better than feared: Leaks had us bracing for a $100 base game – instead, $100 buys the loaded version.

GTA 6 Collector’s Edition: Not announced yet. Rockstar revealed only two editions, just like it did with GTA 5 before its physical sets landed later.

Pre-orders: Go live June 25 at midnight local time on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. No PC date yet.

Bottom line: No rush on a digital copy – but the Collector’s Edition, whenever it drops, is the one to set an alarm for.

Rockstar finally put a number on it. After years of “will they, won’t they” pricing rumors, Grand Theft Auto 6 lands at $79.99 for the base game and $99.99 for the Ultimate Edition – and honestly? I’ll take it.

I went in braced for sticker shock. The chatter all spring pointed to a standard edition that could crack $100, with European retailer leaks floating €89.99 tags and even €199.99 collector tiers. So when the official details dropped ahead of the June 25 pre-order window, $80 felt less like a gut punch and more like a sigh of relief. Here’s the full breakdown – and where I’d actually put my money.

GTA 6 price: how much is the base game?

The GTA 6 Standard Edition costs $79.99. That’s the version most people reading this will buy, and it’s the one I’d point my own family toward.

Yes, $80 is the new “premium” AAA ceiling – the same number we’ve watched creep across the biggest releases over the past couple of years. But context matters. This is the most anticipated game of the decade, built over a development cycle long enough that some of you started waiting for it in high school and will pick it up in your first apartment. Measured against the leaks that had us all sweating a three-figure base price, $79.99 reads as restrained.

For your money, you get the single-player game set in Leonida – the modern Vice City – following Jason and Lucia through Rockstar’s biggest open world yet. Worth flagging: Rockstar only described a single-player experience here, with no online mode mentioned at launch – a notable shift from how GTA 5 was sold.

GTA 6 Ultimate Edition: is the $100 version worth it?

Here’s the kicker. The GTA 6 Ultimate Edition costs $99.99 – which is exactly the price a lot of us assumed the base game would carry. The fact that $100 now buys the loaded version instead of the bare minimum is a quiet win for buyers.

So what’s the extra $20 getting you? A bundle of single-player extras threaded through Jason and Lucia’s story: a stable of premium vehicles, exclusive weapons, custom apparel, and a handful of in-game businesses and properties to tinker with. Rockstar’s pitch is that it adds to the campaign rather than unlocking anything you couldn’t eventually find in the world yourself.

My Best Buy-buyer take: if you’re the type who sinks 200 hours into a Rockstar game and likes a head start on the toys, the Ultimate Edition is an easy yes. If you just want to live the story, the Standard Edition leaves you out of nothing essential. Don’t let the upsell rush you.

GTA 6 Collector’s Edition: what we know (and what we don’t)

Now for the question filling my inbox: where’s the GTA 6 Collector’s Edition?

The short answer – it doesn’t officially exist yet. Rockstar announced two editions, Standard and Ultimate, and stopped there. No SteelBook, no physical collectible box, no price.

But “not yet” isn’t “never.” This is exactly how GTA 5 rolled out: Rockstar opened pre-orders in late 2012 with the standard tiers, then revealed its Special and Collector’s Editions months later, in 2013. If the studio runs the same playbook, a premium physical edition could surface closer to launch.

As The Shortcut covered in our GTA 6 Collector’s Edition preview, past Rockstar collector’s sets have leaned hard on physical goodies – think steelbooks, blueprint maps, branded duffel bags and keychains. My prediction stands: when a GTA 6 Collector’s Edition does land, expect a price tag in the neighborhood of $199.99, and expect it to sell out fast. I’ll update the moment Rockstar makes it official.

When can you pre-order GTA 6?

GTA 6 pre-orders go live June 25 at midnight local time, which means players in New Zealand and Australia get first dibs before the rest of us roll out of bed. You’ll be able to reserve a copy on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S through the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, the Rockstar Store, and major retailers.

PC players, deep breath: there’s still no PC version dated, and Rockstar’s pattern suggests it arrives well after the console launch.

A few details that’ll matter on pre-order day:

Vintage Vice City Pack: Pre-order either edition – or buy before November 20 – and you’ll snag this throwback bonus pack of themed vehicles, outfits and extras.

GTA+ trial: Digital pre-orders include a free month of Rockstar’s GTA+ subscription.

Physical copies: The “physical” version is a download code in a box – no disc. Boxes ship on 12 so you can preload.

Preloading: Digital buyers can start preloading November 12, a week ahead of the November 19 launch.

Should you pre-order GTA 6?

Here’s my honest read as the guy who has talked thousands of you through console restocks: there’s no urgency on a digital Standard or Ultimate copy. Digital doesn’t sell out, and GTA pre-order bonuses have historically resurfaced in-game later, so the fear-of-missing-out math is weak.

Where pre-ordering earns its keep is physical stock and, eventually, that Collector’s Edition. If a limited box drops, it’ll vanish in minutes – that’s the one I’d set an alarm for. For everyone else, you’ve got until November 19 to decide. Wishlist it now, keep your $80 in your pocket a little longer, and let Rockstar earn the pre-load.