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Competition in the foldable phone market has ramped up quite a bit over the last few years, so it makes sense that Samsung is rumored to make a number of exciting upgrades to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 to help it remain as one of the best. But Apple’s upcoming iPhone Fold could make it a lot more difficult for everyone to compete, including Samsung, given that it’ll be the first foldable phone to integrate with Apple’s ecosystem.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and iPhone Fold will be two of the most interesting smartphones of the year, if rumors are to be believed. And while some folks will buy the iPhone Fold for no other reason than the Apple logo on the back, others might be compelled by what Samsung has to offer this year.

I’ve been covering the smartphone industry for over 10 years, and I have an idea of what Samsung needs to do to ensure the Z Fold 8 stands on top as the best foldable phone you can get and make the iPhone Fold feel dated or, otherwise, a poor value. These are 6 upgrades that, in my opinion, Samsung should give the Fold 8 to make this a reality.

📸 Go all-in on the camera system

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Samsung needs to beef up the camera system on the Galaxy Z Fold 8. It’s so close to being the best camera on a folding phone yet, and a little extra work will help it get there. The Fold 8 is already rumored to get a better 50MP ultra-wide camera which is good, but I’d like to see Samsung upgrade the hardware on the 200MP main sensor and 10MP telephoto as well. Paired with improved video quality (which the Fold series is in dire need of), this could make the Fold 8 a compelling camera phone.

If Samsung can become the brand with the best camera on a folding phone, a lot of folks will likely question whether the iPhone Fold is worth it for content capture, especially since it’s only expected to come with two cameras.

📁 Get rid of the crease

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Apple’s big design draw with the iPhone Fold is expected to be the foldable display, which is said to use an advanced hinge to eliminate the crease in the middle. We’ve seen Samsung work toward shrinking the crease in the middle of the Galaxy Z Fold, and it’s gotten a lot smaller over the years. But to compete directly with the iPhone Fold, the Fold 8 should get rid of the crease entirely… or at least make it small enough so that you can’t see it.

🔋 Give it a big battery

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Battery life on folding phones has plenty of room for improvement, especially on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. The Fold 7 could get through a full day with its 4,400mAh battery, but the rumored 5,000mAh battery in the Fold 8 will likely last a lot longer. We don’t know the size of the battery in Apple’s iPhone Fold, but it likely won’t be quite as big given the size of the phone. Samsung might have Apple beat here, which’ll be huge for anyone who needs all-day endurance and then some.

💪 Increase durability

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A big concern with foldable phones is whether they’re built to withstand everyday life like normal phones. Over the years, Samsung and other companies have done a good job at strengthening folding phones to withstand water, dirt, dust, and other debris. The Fold 7 is rated IP48 for protection like this, which is good, but it’d be even better to see a more familiar IP68 rating on the Fold 8. That would mean it’s even more protected from dirt and small particles, while also staying safe against water.

It’s not clear how strong Apple’s first foldable phone will be, but Samsung could easily get the leg-up by doubling down on durability with the Fold 8.

🏎️ Make it as fast as you can

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There’s no doubt that whatever chip Apple throws in the iPhone Fold will be impressively fast, so Samsung will need to match that energy with the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Rumors suggest that the company will include a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, the same chip that’s in the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Pair that with gobs of RAM and fast storage (up to 16GB and 1TB, respectively, according to leaks), and you’ve got a recipe for a very fast smartphones.

💰 Keep price increases to a minimum

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The iPhone Fold is expected to cost somewhere between $2,000 and $2,500. That’s a lot of money for a phone of any caliber. Samsung’s Fold 7 already costs $1,999, and we just saw the company raise the price of the Galaxy S26 series by $100. If Samsung has to increase the price of its next foldable, let’s hope that it doesn’t have to jack up the price and only hovers around $50-$100 more. Since we don’t know for sure, there’s also a chance Samsung will decrease the price, but that remains very unclear at this point.

When does the Galaxy Z Fold 8 drop?

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 8 sometime this summer, likely in July or August. We’ll be covering more leaks leading up to its inevitable announcement in the mean time, so stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.