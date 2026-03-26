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The new Sonos Play tries to be the perfect speaker for home and away scenarios, and we’ve been testing it for a few weeks

🏆 Review score: 5/5

🏅 Editor’s Choice Award

✅ Pros

🤝 Built for every scenario – Inside? Outside? This speaker is the best for all worlds

🔊 Loud and crisp sound – powerful enough to be your main speaker at home

📐 Versatile enough to fit into a backpack or tote for on-the-go music playback

🧠 Automatic TruePlay dynamically adjusts the sound to any room you put it in

🔋 24-hour battery, IP67, acts as a power bank, and has a replaceable battery

🛜 Works on Bluetooth & WiFi; stereo pairing at home + Bluetooth grouping on the go

🏆 Sonos’ ecosystem is unmatched when it comes to seamless multi-room playback

❌ Cons

💰 $299 is pricey if you’re just using it as either a home or portable speaker

🤔 Start-up time is a little long for a grab-and-go portable speaker

🎨 Only two colors – black or white – and white can markup easily (but I like it anyway)

Sonos Play at Amazon

Sonos Play at Best Buy

Sonos Play at Sonos

Sure, this speaker is $299, but it offers better specs and sound than your average portable speaker from JBL and Ultimate Ears. (Note: sound waves not actually included)

The Shortcut review

I’ve been testing speakers for 15 years, and for most of that time, I’ve had to make the same annoying choice that you’ve probably wrestled with: do I buy a great home speaker or a great portable speaker? The new Sonos Play at $299 says “why not both?” – and I think it actually pulls it off.

The Sonos Play is the most versatile speaker I’ve tested

Here’s the situation I kept running into before the Sonos Play showed up at my door. I’d have a premium WiFi speaker sitting on a shelf in my living room, sounding fantastic, and then a totally separate Bluetooth speaker that I’d grab for the roof deck or a trip to the beach. Two speakers, two chargers, two apps, two different sound signatures. Sonos Play consolidates all of that into a single cylindrical package that lives on a Charging Base when I’m home and goes wherever I go when I’m not.

It’s not a perfect speaker – its initial boot-up time when I was out and about on Bluetooth did test my patience, and $299 is a big ask if anyone plans to use it in only one scenario (inside or outside). But for anyone who wants a single speaker that genuinely does double duty, the Sonos Play is the most versatile speaker I’ve tested.

Sonos Play at Amazon

Sonos Play at Best Buy

Sonos Play at Sonos

Home and Away – this speaker offers a nice balance between performance and portability. (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Design

🎒 Grab-and-go meets living room décor. The Sonos Play is shaped like an oversized water bottle – cylindrical, with a hard, perforated grille and soft, rubberized caps on the top and bottom. On its Charging Base (included in the box), it looks right at home on a bookshelf or kitchen counter. Grab it by the built-in utility loop on the back — or clip a carabiner to it — and it fits in a backpack next to a water bottle without any complaints.

The IP67 rating means it’s dust and water-resistant against the elements

💪 Built like a tank, rated like a submarine. Sonos gave the Play an IP67 rating, which means it’s fully dustproof and can handle being submerged in a meter of water for 30 minutes. I haven’t gone swimming with it (yet), but I’ve used it beachside, in the rain, and on a sandy picnic table without thinking twice. It also has drop-resistant construction, which is reassuring when you’re handing it off to a friend who’s three wines deep on a balcony.

No Olive Green color to be found on this Sonos speaker.

🎨 Two colors. Just two. You get black or white. That’s it. I chose white because I think it looks clean on a shelf and stands out a bit more at gatherings, but fair warning: the white picks up marks faster than I’d like. A few weeks in, and I can already see some smudges near the base where I’ve been grabbing it. Nothing a damp cloth can’t fix, but if you’re rough with your gear, black is the safer bet. I still prefer the white. I just wish Sonos offered a third option – even a gray or olive would go a long way.

Sonos Play at Amazon

Sonos Play at Best Buy

Sonos Play at Sonos

We love a good charging base. The Sonos Play comes with this base included (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

⚡ The Charging Base is the unsung hero. Rather than fumbling with a USB-C cable every night, you just set the Play down on its magnetic Charging Base, and it’s done. It’s always topped off when you need it, always connected to WiFi, always ready. This is the kind of small detail that makes the “home and portable” concept actually work in practice instead of just in a press release. If the speaker needed to be plugged in and unplugged every day, I can guarantee I’d forget and end up leaving for my next adventure with 12% battery.

Sound quality

🔊 This thing gets LOUD. Sonos packed a surprising amount of hardware into this cylinder: a pair of tweeters aimed in different directions for stereo width, a dedicated mid-range driver for vocals, and two passive radiators that keep the bass thumping without the speaker rattling off your table. In normal-person terms: it sounds way bigger than it looks, and it barely vibrates even when you crank it. I had it filling The Shortcut’s massive office – a space where I normally use a Sonos Era 300 – and guests kept asking if I had a bigger speaker hidden somewhere. Nope. Just the Play.

🎵 Mid-range is where it shines. Vocals and individual drum beats come through with impressive clarity. I tested it with everything from acoustic singer-songwriter tracks (check out my friend Mary Scholz’s work) to hip-hop, and voices always stayed front and center without getting buried by bass or washed out by highs. Those outward-facing tweeters throw sound in a wide arc – nearly half a circle – so you don’t need to be sitting directly in front of the speaker to enjoy the stereo effect. At a backyard barbecue, that wide coverage means everyone in the circle gets roughly the same listening experience, not just the person closest to the speaker.

Sonos Play at Amazon

Sonos Play at Best Buy

Sonos Play at Sonos

🪄 Automatic Trueplay is low-key magic. This is the feature I keep coming back to. Sonos’ room-tuning tech listens to how your music bounces around the space and tweaks the EQ on the fly – all without you lifting a finger. Move the speaker from your tiled bathroom to a carpeted bedroom? It adapts. Take it from indoors to the park? It adapts again. You don’t have to do anything – no walking around the room waving your phone like you’re conducting an orchestra (old-school Sonos owners, you remember those days). It just works. And the difference is noticeable: in a small room, the bass gets reined in so it doesn’t overwhelm the space, while outdoors it opens up to compensate for the lack of walls.

Yes, at-home stereo pairing is possible on the Sonos Play (or Move 2) speakers

🔗 Stereo pairing at home. If you have two Sonos Play speakers (or a Play and a Move 2), you can pair them over WiFi for true left-right stereo at home – and the sound jumps to a whole new level. I set this up in my living room, and the soundstage widened dramatically. It went from “nice speaker” to “wait, this is a serious setup.”

⛓️ Grouping on the go. When you leave the house, you lose the stereo pair, but Sonos now lets you group multiple speakers over Bluetooth for the first time – hold Play/Pause on a second speaker, and they’ll sync up to play the same audio. It’s not true stereo separation, but having two speakers pumping out your playlist at a park gathering is still a big upgrade over one. The catch, of course, is that you need to spend another $299 to get there.

Battery and connectivity

🔋 24 hours is no joke. Sonos claims up to 24 hours of battery life, and in my testing at moderate volume (usually 50%), I consistently got north of 20 hours before needing a recharge. Even at higher volumes for an afternoon in a park, I was never nervous about running out. That’s significantly more than most premium portable speakers in this class, and it means you can leave for a full weekend camping trip without bringing a cable.

I can fit this into my backpack on a tight, long-haul flight, no problem

🪫 Batteries die. This speaker doesn’t have to. The Sonos Play battery is replaceable, and that’s a huge deal for sustainability and long-term value. When the battery inevitably degrades in a few years, you can swap it out instead of buying a whole new speaker.

Just don’t let the gardener tip it over – it’s on the larger side for a portable speaker

🔌 It charges your phone, too. The Play doubles as a power bank. If your phone is dying at an outdoor gathering, you can plug into the speaker via USB-C and borrow some juice. It’s not going to replace a dedicated portable charger, but it’s a thoughtful touch that’s come in handy more than once during my testing.

Sonos Play at Amazon

Sonos Play at Best Buy

Sonos Play at Sonos

🛜 WiFi at home, Bluetooth on the go. When the Play is on your home network, it connects over WiFi for lossless streaming, multi-room grouping, and access to all 100+ services in the Sonos ecosystem. Walk out the door, and it seamlessly switches to Bluetooth. The transition is smooth, though there’s an important caveat here…

🤔 Start-up time needs work. This is probably my biggest gripe with the Sonos Play as a portable speaker. When you power it on away from WiFi, it takes a beat to boot up and connect over Bluetooth – noticeably longer than grabbing a JBL or Ultimate Ears speaker and having music playing in seconds. We’re talking maybe 15-20 seconds, which doesn’t sound like a lot, but it feels like a lot when you’re standing at the trailhead, and your hiking buddy is already ten paces ahead. Once it’s connected, it’s rock solid. Getting there just requires a pinch of patience.

The Sonos Roam, Sonos Play and Sonos Move 2

Sonos ecosystem

🏠 The real flex is the system. Here’s where the Sonos Play separates itself from every other portable speaker on the market: when it’s home, it’s a full-fledged member of your Sonos system. Group it with speakers in other rooms. Use it as a stereo pair with another Play. Control everything from the Sonos app, Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, or your voice assistant of choice. No other portable speaker lets you walk in the door and instantly become part of a whole-home audio setup. If you already own Sonos speakers, the Play fills a gap you didn’t know you had. If you don’t own any yet, it’s an excellent gateway.

💰 But that price, though. At $299, the Sonos Play costs more than most dedicated portable speakers and more than some decent home speakers. If you’re only going to use it as a Bluetooth speaker at the beach, there are solid options for $100-150 less. And if you only want a home speaker, the Sonos Era 100 starts at $249 and sounds great for its size. The Play’s value proposition only really clicks when you’re using it for both – and once you do, $299 starts to feel pretty reasonable for what is essentially two speakers in one.

Sonos Play at Amazon

Sonos Play at Best Buy

Sonos Play at Sonos

This speaker (the one on the left, if you couldn’t tell) is wider, but shorter than the water bottle (right, duh) I carry. Both fit into either side pocket of my backpack

Who should buy the Sonos Play?

The Sonos Play is built for the person who’s tired of owning multiple speakers for different situations. If you want one speaker that sounds amazing in your kitchen and also goes to the beach, the park, a friend’s apartment, or a camping trip, this is it. It’s especially compelling if you’re already invested in the Sonos ecosystem – adding a speaker that moonlights as a portable is a no-brainer upgrade.

If you’re strictly a home listener who never takes music outside, save $50 and grab the Era 100 or the new Sonos Era 100 SL we just reviewed. If you only need a rugged outdoor speaker and don’t care about WiFi or multi-room audio, there are cheaper Bluetooth options that’ll do fine. But if you want both worlds in a single, very good speaker? The Sonos Play nails it.

Sonos Play at Amazon

Sonos Play at Best Buy

Sonos Play at Sonos

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