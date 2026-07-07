📆 Samsung will officially announce the Galaxy Z Fold 8 on July 22

🎪 The company has confirmed its next Unpacked event for later this month in London

⏱️ The event will kick off at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT that day

📱 Rumor has it we’ll see the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, Flip 8, and the Galaxy Watch 9

🛍️ You can reserve your Z Fold 8 starting today and get a $30 Samsung.com credit

📲 You’ll also be able to save up to $1,230 if you trade in your current phone

The countdown is on: Samsung is officially announcing the Galaxy Z Fold 8 on July 22. The company has confirmed that its next Unpacked event is scheduled for 15 days from now in London, just like the rumors have predicted. While we don’t have an exact release date yet, it’s likely all the devices Samsung announces at the event will ship shortly afterwards.

To celebrate the announcement, Samsung is opening preorder reservations, letting you snag a place in line ahead of when the Z Fold 8 and company actually go on sale. There are some perks associated with doing so, so if you’re already planning on upgrading to a Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, or Galaxy Z Flip 8, keep reading.

🛍️ Reserve a Galaxy Z Fold 8 now to save up to $1,230

(Credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

Samsung’s website is now accepting reservations to preorder one of its upcoming devices. All you have to do is enter your email to get a place in line. Afterward, so long as you use the same email to place a preorder on July 22, you’ll get a $30 Samsung.com credit that can be used during check-out for accessories.

That $30 credit will also help you save as much money as possible on a potential Z Fold 8. Samsung says that its preorder trade-in deals will let you save up to $1,230, depending on the phone you have. We don’t have specific details on the deals that’ll be offered, but in the meantime, it’s worth reserving a place in line so you at least get the $30 credit.

In addition, Samsung is also holding a contest where 10 folks will win a $500 Samsung.com gift card. You can enter on Samsung’s website, if you’re feeling lucky.

📱 What to expect at Galaxy Unpacked on July 22

(Credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

Samsung is expected to announce three new phones, two new smartwatches, and a pair of smart glasses at Galaxy Unpacked this month. Here’s a quick breakdown of what the rumors are saying.

📱 Galaxy Z Fold 8 : This will be Samsung’s new standard book-style foldable, complete with a new passport-like shape and size. The 5.4-inch cover screen will give way to a shorter, wider form factor, while the 7.6-inch screen will make watching content like movies and YouTube videos more enjoyable. There’ll be two rear cameras, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and 45W charging.

📱 Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra : An upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the new Fold 8 Ultra is expected to come with an upgraded triple camera system on the back, a larger 5,000mAh battery, 45W charging, and the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. There’s also chatter that the phone will bring back S Pen support , but that remains questionable.

📱 Galaxy Z Flip 8 : The Flip 8 will get the least amount of upgrades out of any new foldables from Samsung this year. The phone is rumored to come with the same design as last year, the same displays, and new colors. It’ll likely use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, but stick to nearly identical specs otherwise. The price could also be going up due to all the RAM and storage shortages.

⌚️ Galaxy Watch 9 : Another minimal upgrade, the Galaxy Watch 9 is expected to get new colors and be powered by Wear OS 7 with One UI on top. There’ll be new watch faces, upgrades to the health experience like better hearing health features and a new Vitals dashboard, but that’s about it. The hardware will likely remain the same as the Watch 8.

⌚️ Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 : The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could get a much larger 800mAh battery, which’ll easily translate to 2-3 days of juice on a single charge. It could also get a new chip for better performance, but otherwise look mostly the same as the current Ultra does. That’s not a big deal, since the Apple Watch Ultra follows a similar upgrade path every couple of years, and the design is already tough enough for every adventure.

👓 Galaxy Glasses: A rumored surprise at the end of Unpacked is the official unveiling of Galaxy Glasses. The first smart glasses from Samsung itself, the spectacles will be powered by Android XR and have a display for rich notifications, navigation, calendar information, and other data. They’ll have speakers and microphones for interacting with AI, playing music, and more. While they aren’t expected to go on sale alongside the rest of Samsung’s new devices, they could launch later this fall and be teased as such during the event.

🤳 How to watch Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung will livestream Galaxy Unpacked from London on Wednesday, July 22. The event will kick off at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT. You can watch it live on Samsung’s website or on YouTube.

We’ll be covering everything Samsung announces and all the leaks leading up to the event, so be sure to subscribe to The Shortcut so you don’t miss any of our coverage.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.