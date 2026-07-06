(Credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

📖 Samsung might’ve fixed the crease in the middle of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra

⚙️ A new leak says the hinge was improved to increase durability

👀 It also makes the crease in the middle harder to see and feel

🤷 It’s unclear how pronounced the crease is and whether it’ll be “invisible” like the rumored iPhone Fold’s crease

📱 Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 8 on July 22

We’re inching closer and closer to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 release date, and today, we’re getting new details on what Samsung has cooked up for its hinge.

The mechanism that allows the Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra’s displays to bend in half has gotten a big upgrade, according to known leaker Ice Universe. In fact, the upgrade is so stark that “crease performance” is noticeably better, which likely means it’s less visible and harder to feel when the display is open.

What that means in real life is unclear, but Ice Universe compares the shift to the Oppo Find N6. That phone is credited with having one of the least-noticeable creases on any folding phone, so it can only be good news if the Fold 8’s crease is making people think of the Oppo as a result.

The new hinge mechanism would also bring the Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra closer in line with what we’re expecting from Apple’s iPhone Fold. Due out in September, the iPhone Fold is widely believed to have a new “Liquidmetal” hinge that’ll completely eliminate the crease from the middle of the screen. Whether Apple has pulled this off has yet to be seen, but by the looks of it, it seems like foldables will be taking the biggest shots at eliminating the crease this year that we’ve ever seen before.

Samsung is rumored to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra later this month on July 22. The former is expected to adopt a wider, passport-like design with two rear cameras, while the latter will resemble last year’s Fold 7 and have a bigger battery. Both will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, have higher-resolution screens, and come in a variety of fun colors.

We’re covering Galaxy Z Fold 8 leaks until the phones arrive, so keep it locked to The Shortcut and subscribe so you don’t miss our coverage.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.