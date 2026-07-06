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🍎 Apple’s upcoming iPhone Fold might be hard to get at first

📱 A new report claims the foldable will take a page out of the iPhone X’s playbook

🎃 It’ll launch sometime in October and will be kinda-sorta available at first

💰 The phone could start at $2,299-$2,499 when it goes on sale

🗣️ Apple is expected to announce the iPhone Fold alongside the iPhone 18 Pro this September

Apple is gearing up to launch its first foldable iPhone this fall, but it sounds like it could arrive later than we thought.

While reports have suggested that the iPhone Fold (a.k.a. the iPhone Ultra) will arrive alongside the iPhone 18 Pro in September, famed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the device won’t ship until well after the 18 Pro does. That is to say, it could have a similar release strategy as the iPhone X from 2017.

That device, which paved the way for Apple’s home button-free design language for its smartphones, didn’t ship until six weeks after the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus did, releasing on October 27. Kuo claims that the iPhone Fold could experience a similar delay: the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max will most likely launch in September, but the Fold could be delayed until sometime in October.

In addition, the foldable iPhone could be in limited supply when it does launch. Kuo believes Apple will only ship 7-8 million units as a result of the higher asking price and more complicated manufacturing process.

Between that and the delayed launch, which will surely help drum up hype, the iPhone Fold could go out of stock immediately when preorders open, with shipping windows quickly slipping to 4-6 weeks.

No matter how you swing it, it sounds like the iPhone Fold will be one of the hottest gadgets of all 2026. The phone is expected to come with a design similar to that of a passport, with a 5.4-inch cover screen and a 7.6-inch foldable display.

The crease in the middle could be completely eliminated thanks to a new “Liquidmetal” hinge, and there will be two cameras on the back in a plateau. We also expect the phone to come with an A20 Pro chipset, and it’ll likely only come in two colors: Space Gray/Black and Silver.

We’re tracking all the biggest iPhone Fold rumors and leaks until Apple announces it this September, so be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss our coverage.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.