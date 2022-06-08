Price alert: 50 deals + last day for PS5 controller and game sales
$15 off PS5 controller, half-priced PlayStation games
Sony’s “Days of Play” sale ends tonight, Wednesday, June 8, which means you have a few hours to get $15 off a PS5 DaulSense controller (we ranked the 6 PS5 controller colors) and to nab half-priced PS5 games (our best PS5 games list is here if you’re stumped on which one to pick).
The problem: Not all US retailers have the same prices across retailers in the US. This is where I come in.
Solution: I’m tracking the lowest prices every day – like I did with PS5 restock alerts and now do for iPad deals – and The Shortcut subscribers will enjoy the benefit of price alerts.
The big question I got from my last email
🤔 Question: “Great, Apple announced a lot of stuff. When’s that new MacBook Air going on sale?”
💡 Answer: 🪶 MacBook Air order date is next month 🔜 (I’ll let you all know when it’s in stock)
Today’s tech deals
🟩 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $26.90 (MSRP $45)
🟩 Xbox Series X is now always in stock – I still get asked daily
🟦 PlayStation Plus discount code $43.73 (MSRP $60)
➕ It’ll work with the new PS Plus on June 13, but you can’t stack multiple years anymore (pro tip: opt-out of auto-renew)
🆕 Best PS5 accessories 2022 list by Adam Vjestica
🔥🍄 Nintendo eShop gift card $79 for $99 gift card (for all Switch/3DS/Wii U games – personally, I’m going to use it for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack ($50/yr) to get Mario Kart and other N64 – with online multiplayer like I always wanted at age 13)
🛑 GameStop has a buy 2-get-1-free deal on select Nintendo Switch games
🏍️ Best Buy is selling electric bikes and electric scooters in a big way for summer
🔥🧹Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum – it’s back at $299 (MSRP $450)
🔥🧹Robot Vacuum: Shark IQ with self-emptying $299 (MSRP $600)
📺 Sony 65" KD65X80J 4K TV with Google TV and Dolby Vision HDR $598 (MSRP $1,399.95) – decent Sony 4K TV for the price. However, if you want to go all-in:
Samsung’s best 4K QLED for 2022 – $3,299 for the popular 65” size
Also available in
55-inch $2,399 (uncheck the $200 off soundbar deal to get this price unless you want the discount deal too, but I have to mention this otherwise I’ll get 50 emails saying I’m wrong about the TV price 🙃)
65-inch $3,299 (uncheck the $200 off soundbar deal to get this price)
75-inch $4,299 (uncheck the $200 off soundbar deal to get this price)
85-inch $5,999 (uncheck the $200 off soundbar deal to get this price)
🤔 Question I get a lot: What about 8K TV deals?
📺 Samsung’s 85” and best 8K TV from 2021 – save $4,000 (but still costs a mint at $5K
📺 Samsung’s 65” 8K TV for 2022 – $4,999 (uncheck the soundbar to get this price if you don’t need it)
📱 Google Pixel 6 Pro $100 off and unlocked
📱 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra $120 credit + up to $1,000 trade-in credit (realistically, most two-year-old phones net you an $800 trade-in credit)
🍎 Free Apple TV+/Fitness+/News+/Music for 3 months from Best Buy (for new subscribers, but no hardware purchase is required with this deal – go forth and get addicted to Ted Lasso, Severance and The Morning Show)
💻 MacBook Air M1 2020 – $50 off (on soon-to-be-last-gen MacBooks dropped in price a bit)
💻 MacBook Pro M1 2020 – $100 off (same with soon-to-be-last-gen Pro)
💻 HP Omen gaming laptops – 5 new laptops are discounted on this page
💻 Lenovo laptops sale – Up to $500 off
🎧 Up to 66% off HyperX gaming headphones, mice, mics and keyboards
🔥 TODAY ONLY: 1TB PS5 SSD XPG 1TB GAMMIX S70 Blade $109.49 (MSRP $128)
1TB PS5 Samsung 980 Pro SSD $174.99 (MSRP $229.99)
Get alerts when PS5 games reach all-time low prices:
PS5 DualSense controller sale (ends tonight)
PS5 controller sale: $59
MSRP: $70-$75
These have rarely been on sale before, and instead of paying $70 (some stores charge $75) for a PS5 DualSense controller, all colors are $59.
Walmart:
Other deals (same price):
PS5 game sales (end tonight)
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
PS5 game sale: $39.99
MSRP: $70
Ratchet & Clank is the best PS5 game for all ages, and it’s now almost half price compared to when it launched. That’s like only having to buy Ratchet and getting Clank for free! It’s the top-selling PS5 game on sale today and for good reason.
In stock:
Out of stock:
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
PS5 game sale: $29.99
MSRP: $50
This PS5 game collection includes both Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy with updated visuals and it just launched in 2022. Yet it’s on sale $30 for the PS5 version and $20 for the PS4 version (you can upgrade to PS5 visuals for $10 if you are choosing the latter).
In stock:
MLB The Show 22
PS5 game sale: $49.99
MSRP: $70
It’s baseball season and MLB The Show 22 is Sony’s all-star sports game, and pretty much your only option when it comes to an MLB game in 2022. Funny thing is, if you got an Xbox Series X, it’s available on Xbox Game Pass for that system at no additional cost and is easier to get with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 12-month discount code. It’s on sale for PS5 and PS4 today, but not part of the PlayStation Plus Premium games list … at least not yet.
In stock:
Out of stock:
Elden Ring
PS4 and PS5 game sale: $49.94 (from Walmart)
MSRP: $60
The fact that there’s an Elden Ring sale at any point in 2022 is remarkable because it’s still selling well and our top game on our best PS5 games list. It’s become the breakout hit of the year, and both versions are $10 off.
Grand Theft Auto 5
PS5 price: $19.99
MSRP: $40
It seems like we’ve been playing GTA5 forever so why pay full price for the game that’s now almost 10 years old? Well, you don’t have to. It’s now half price for the standard edition of the game on PS5.
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
PS4 and PS5 game sale: $29.99
MSRP: $60
LittleBigPlanet star Sackboy returns in a platform 3D game, breaking the 2.5D wall, and it ends up being the cutest multiplayer friendly game on the PlayStation 5. It may not have been worth its $60 price at launch, but now it’s a good deal. The price is the same on PS4 and PS5 today.
The Nioh Collection
PS5 game sale: $36.90 at Walmart ($40 at Best Buy)
MSRP: $70
Noih and Noih 2 have been remastered for the PlayStation 5, and the result is now on sale for the next few days. If you enjoyed Sony’s Genji games, then you’ll like this one.
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
PS5 game price: $69.99
PS4 game price: $59.99
Ghost of Tsushima isn’t on sale right now, but it’s worth looking at this game, as it’s a deluxe version of the PS4 Game of the Year title that still wows in 2022. It’s more expensive on the PS5, but I’m tracking the price in case there’s a future discount.
Spider-Man
PS4 game sale: $19.99
MSRP: $40
Spider-Man is still worth playing on the PS4 or PS5 Disc console, and gives you a completely different storyline than what you’ll experience from Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The best part is that it’s now on sale for half price.
Still on sale for $19.99:
Currently reverted back to $33:
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
There are three versions of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and if you didn't get it in a PS5 restock bundle (GameStop included it in a lot of forced bundles), you’ll enjoy web-slinging through New York City.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition
PS5 game price: $69.99
Includes both Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition
PS5 game price: $49.99
PS4 game price: $44.99 (free upgrade to PS5)
Includes just Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Guardians of the Galaxy
PS5 game price: $29.99
PS4 game price: $22.99
MSRP: $60
Both the PS5 and PS4 versions of Marvel’s most overlooked recent game are on sale today, and it’s finally getting some playtime (it’s now a ‘popular pick’ at Walmart). The Square Enix game is much more tempting at its new price.
NBA 2K22
PS5 game price: $19.99
MSRP: $30
If you don’t want to pay full price for a basketball game, then just wait a few months. Right now, during playoff time, we’re seeing discounts on NBA 2K22 that make waiting pay off.
More expensive last I checked:
Back 4 Blood
PS5 game sale: $24.70 (from Walmart)
MSRP: $30 (Best Buy is back to this price)
Like Left 4 Dead, but want a next-gen game to play with a trusted friend? This co-op first-person shooter from the makers of Left 4 Dead is worth checking out, but it’s best to do so at half price. That way it’s easier to lure a friend into the co-op game.
Deathloop
PS5 game on sale: $24.99
MSRP: $60
Deathloop went on sale fast after it launched in September 2021, which is a shame for the people who bought it at the full $60 price. Now the PS5 game is on sale today for half the price. What’s funny is the publisher is owned by Microsoft, but it won’t be on Xbox Series X for some time. It’s a timed exclusive for PS5 among the consoles.
Still on sale (and worth it):
Back to the original price at:
Last of Us Part 2
PS4 game sale: $18.04
MSRP: $40
The Last of Us 2 is a two-year-old game and this is the PS4 version, but it remains popular among the PlayStation games being sold to PS5 gamers. There’s a good reason for that: many people overlooked it at the tail end of the PS4 lifecycle and now it’s on sale, making it worth a second look.
Far Cry 6
PS5 game $29.99
MSRP: $60
Ubiosft’s crown jewel video game franchise, and the first-person shooter gets more elaborate with each iteration. This version stars Giancarlo Esposito (Gustavo Fring from “Breaking Bad”) and it’s now half price.
Still on sale:
Back up in price from:
Battlefield 2042
PS5 game on sale: $25.56 (Walmart renewed)
MSRP: $50
Truth be told, Battlefield 2042 was in rough shape when it first launched. EA did its best to patch it over the last few months and, win-win, it’s now a lot cheaper. Good things come to those who wait.
Back to $50 last time I checked:
Call of Duty Vanguard
PS5 game on sale: $45.99
MSRP: $70
Activision is prepping one more annual Call of Duty game in 2022 before taking a break to focus on quality, as sales have been soft for Call of Duty Vanguard. That’s likely why there was almost an immediate sale on the game when it first launched. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen since November, but it’s very close.
Still on sale:
No longer i-deal (get it?):
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next Level Edition
PS5 game sale: $54.99
MSRP: $70
This spin-off of the Borderlands series just launched in March 2022, but it’s already on sale in case you’re in the mood for a whimsy adventure game with dragons and loot on the PlayStation 5.
God of War
PS4 and PS5 game sale: $9.99
MSRP $30
But also available as a PS Plus free game this month
God of War is still a winner on PS5, even if it’s a PS4 game disc. It runs wonderfully on the PlayStation 5 console, and has me hyped for Kratos’ awaited return in God of War Ragnarok on PS5 in the coming months. The God of War Ragnarok release date is in 2022, so this PS5 game sale is the proper way to play catchup.
PSVR Marvel’s Iron Man VR bundle
$249.99
$350
We’re still waiting on the PSVR 2 pre-order date, but until then, you can get this PSVR bundle from Sony with one of its better games: a virtual reality version of Iron Man. It’ll work on the PlayStation 5 with a PSVR adapter cable (free from Sony or cheap from Amazon or another retailer if you don’t want to wait).
Destruction AllStars
PS5 game sale: $14.99
MSRP: $20
In case you missed this as one of the PS Plus free games a few months ago, then this is your chance to try Destruction AllStars without overpaying. It’s a vehicular combat game from Lucid Games (made up by members of Bizarre Creations) and worth your time if you’re eager for a Twisted Metal PS5 that doesn’t seem to exist yet.
Red Dead Redemption 2
PS4 game sale: $29.99
MSRP: $60
This is amazing. Thanks to the PS5 Disc console allowing you to play PS4 games (it’s backward compatible) despite the fact that Rockstar Games launched it in 2018. It’s among Walmart’s popular picks for PS5 and half-price today.
The Outer World
PS4 for sale: $17.99
MSRP: $20
This is a last-gen PlayStation game that’s worth playing on PS5 now that it’s on sale. It’s an alternative future FPS from Obsidian Entertainment (developers of Fallout: New Vegas). The writing of this game alone is worth the discounted price of admission.
WWE 2K22
PS5 sale price: $48.99
PS5 MSRP: $70
PS4 sale price: $41.99
PS4 MSRP: $60
WWE 2K22 has rarely been on sale since it launched in March 2022, but today is your lucky day. The first wrestling game for PS5, WWE 2K22 features a redesigned gameplay engine, new controls and the Starrcade '96 Rey Mysterio Pack.
Borderlands 3
PS5 game sale price: $17.40 at Walmart ($19.99 at Best Buy)
MSRP: $60
You’ll be buying a PS4 disc in order to get Borderlands 3 on the PS5, but there’s a free upgrade to the PS5 version, and that’s going to wow you with the new performance mode at 4K/60fps. Best of all, the game is a fraction of the price and has new content via a season pass in case you want a bit more out of the experience.
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
PS5 game sale: $47.99
MSRP: $60
LEGO Star Wars is a humorous trip through a blockhead-filled Jedi universe, and it just launched on PlayStation consoles and other rival platforms. Which is why I’m surprised that this PS5 game is on sale today – even just a smidge.
Lowest price:
Higher price:
Dying Light 2
PS4 and PS5 game sale: $44.99
MSRP: $60
Survival horror fans will love this zombie-filled sequel to Techland’s original open-world game, and despite the fact that it just launched in 2022, it’s on sale for both PS4 and PS5 today.
Horizon Forbidden West
PS5 game price: $59.99
PS4 game price: $49.99
Secret discount: $10
There is a hidden Horizon Forbidden West discount if you buy the PS4 version of this game and upgrade to the PS5 edition of the game. That’s because the upgrade to the PS5 version is free and Sony is charging $10 less for the last-gen disc copy.
Buy the PS4 version is $10 cheaper and you can download the PS5 upgrade for free:
Gran Turismo 7
GT7 isn’t on sale – yet. But I’ll keep tracking the lowest price of the racing simulator. It’s rather expensive for the 25th-anniversary limited edition of the game, and it feels like it should come down in price eventually, or become a PlayStation Plus Premium game in time. But that may not be until 2023.
Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Edition
PS5 game price: $89.99
Gran Turismo 7 Launch Edition
PS5 game price: $69.99
PS4 game price: $59.99
Death Stranding Director’s Cut
PS5 game price: $32.99
This post-apocalyptic PS5 game from Sony and Kojima Productions hit a little too close to home for some people when it launched in late 2019, and it came back to remind us of how eerily right it was about some things in 2021 when the PS5 version related as a Director’s Cut. I’m tracking when it’s on sale at various retailers.
Lowest price:
Higher price:
Returnal
PS5 game sale: $55.99
MSRP: $70
Return PS5 sales have been on and off since the game launched in April 2021, and it’s worth experiencing if you like difficult third-person roguelike video games. It’s not for everyone, but this Sony-published game is something you’ll only experience on PS5.
Lowest price:
Higher price:
Demon’s Souls
PS5 game sale: $47.99
MSRP: $70
Demon’s Souls is coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Premium, so if you’re going to sink a bunch of money into this game, you might as well check out the PlayStation Plus discount code for when your membership expires (and turn off auto-renew to ensure you don’t get overcharged). However, if you’re not a fan of paying Sony every month, this challenging action RPG by From Software is on sale.
Lowest price:
Ghostwire: Tokyo
PS5 game sale: $49.79
MSRP: $60
Here’s another Bethesda Softworks game already on sale soon after launch. Again, it’s a timed exclusive for PS5 despite the fact that Microsoft now owns the publisher, and in this case, you’re getting an action-adventure game from the first-person perspective. It’s a bit on the short side, so make sure you get it on sale.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
PS5 game sale: $19.88
MSRP: $60
Assassin's Creed Valhalla was right there at launch for the PS5 and now it’s on sale for a new crop of gamers who want to experience Ubisoft Montreal’s action role-playing video game that’s set a Viking era masterpiece.
PS5 accessories on sale
WD PS5 SSD 1TB
Exclusive sale price: $149.99 (My Best Buy members)
Sale price: $164.99
MSRP: $270
Lowest price:
$10 more if you’re not a Best Buy member:
PowerA PS5 DualSense charger
Sale price: $19.02
MSRP: $25
Cheapest:
Still MSRP:
Razer BlackShark V2 Wired Gaming Headset
Sale price: $79.99
MSRP: $100
Lowest price:
Still MSRP:
PlayStation HD camera
Sale price: $49.99
MSRP: $60
