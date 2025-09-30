(Credit: The Shortcut/Nintendo)

🤔 The Nintendo Switch 2 is receiving unfair online criticism, often revolving around its perceived lack of power, limited game library, and LCD display

🤷‍♂️ The “lack of power” argument doesn’t consider its hybrid nature and ignores the fact it can run demanding games and even supports ray tracing

🙂‍↔️ The “no games” criticism can be dismissed by the console’s backward compatibility and a strong lineup of first-party exclusives in its first year

💪 Concerns about the LCD display, Joy-Con drift, and price can also be explained

The Nintendo Switch 2 is the fastest-selling console of all time and was well-received by critics. But that hasn’t stopped the Switch successor from developing a rather negative reputation online.

It doesn’t take long to find a YouTube video or opinion that’s gone viral on social media denouncing Nintendo’s new console. However, the vast majority of criticism seems to revolve around the same tired talking points.

Whether it’s complaining about the lack of an OLED display, the slim lineup of games, or that it simply isn’t powerful enough, the Switch 2 is regularly lambasted.

But honestly, I think these complaints can be easily debunked with some common sense and circumstantial evidence now that the console has been out for almost four months. Let’s start with the system’s so-called “lack of power” – perhaps the most contentious aspect about the Switch 2.

It isn’t powerful enough

Resident Evil Requiem is one of several impressive PS5 and Xbox Series X games coming to Nintendo Switch 2. (Credit: Capcom)

You’ll see this a lot online.

“The Nintendo Switch 2 isn’t powerful enough!”

“It isn’t a next-gen console!”

“It’s barely any different from the original Switch!”‌

What a load of nonsense.

Let’s look at the facts first. The Nintendo Switch 2 is a hybrid console that can be docked or played on the go. That stipulation alone means it can’t be compared directly to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in like for like comparisons. It’s a fool’s errand to do so without recognizing the different form factor.

Consoles draw hundreds of watts of power from an electrical wall outlet. They also have a much larger footprint to fit in all the technology needed to deliver high frame rates and shiny graphics. Oh, and they also require a TV or monitor to enjoy and can’t be picked up and played on the move.

However, people seem to gloss over the fact that the Nintendo Switch 2 is essentially a tablet with controllers attached. It requires barely any power to run games at an astonishing level of fidelity, and yet we’ve already seen it can often go toe-to-toe with Microsoft and Sony’s traditional, more expensive home consoles.

The difference in power draw is stark between the Switch 2 and PS5/Xbox Series X|S. (Credit: The Shortcut)

Despite its tiny frame (it’s the same thickness as the original Switch), we’ve already seen the Nintendo Switch 2 deliver comparable versions of Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars Outlaws, and Street Fighter 6. These games may have a few concessions, as you’d expect, such as a lower frame rate or reduced graphical assets.

But it’s worth repeating – these games are running on something that you can comfortably play in bed! On a battery! That deserves recognition.

When docked, the Switch 2 becomes even stronger. It’s capable of outputting at 4K, HDR, and even 120Hz when played at 1440p. There’s even VRR in handheld mode – which means the Nintendo Switch 2 features all the modern-day display technology that Sony and Microsoft regularly champion.

Even though the Switch 2 has only been out for a few months, we’re already seeing developers begin to understand the capabilities of the Switch 2’s hardware and how to get more out of it.

The Switch 2 has ray tracing running on a console that can be powered by an internal battery. That’s an astonishing technical achievement.

Case in point: Star Wars Outlaws. It’s the first Nintendo Switch 2 game with ray tracing support – a technology that is incredibly taxing, even for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S to pull off.

And yet the Switch 2 has ray tracing running on a console that can be powered by an internal battery. That’s an astonishing technical achievement.

Is the Nintendo Switch 2 as powerful as the PS5 and Xbox Series X? No, of course not. Is it vastly more powerful than the original Switch? Absolutely.

I think the most compelling evidence that Switch 2 is powerful enough is that it isn’t missing out on half as many third-party games, either. Resident Evil Requiem, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and other graphically ambitious titles are on the way, and unlike the impossible ports on Switch, they’re not massively downgraded to the point they’re unrecognizable. That’s a big win for Nintendo fans.

There aren’t any games

Donkey Kong Bananza is one of Nintendo’s best. (Credit: Nintendo)

Now, this one grinds my gears. The Nintendo Switch 2 hasn’t even been on sale for six months, but you’d think we only had one game to play.

Not only is the Nintendo Switch 2 backwards compatible with thousands of Switch games – many of which have been updated for Nintendo’s new console – but we’ve already had some huge noteworthy releases.

I don’t remember Sony or Microsoft having anywhere near as many first-party exclusives during the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S’s first year on sale.

Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza are truly excellent, and even if we ignore the Switch 2 Editions of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Pokémon Legends Z-A, there’s Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment and Kirby Air Riders releasing this year.

In 2026, ignoring the extremely strong third-party release lineup, we can look forward to Mario Tennis Fever, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, Pokémon Pokopia, Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave and Splatoon Raiders from Nintendo.

I don’t remember Sony or Microsoft having anywhere near as many first-party exclusives during the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S’s first year on sale. But Nintendo is deemed a failure for delivering no-less than nine first-party games (12 if we count Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, Drag X Drive and Super Mario Galaxy 2) in potentially the console’s first year on sale. That’s almost one title a month.

The display isn’t OLED

The Nintendo Switch 2’s vibrant display doesn’t get enough credit. (Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

I’ll admit this was a huge concern of mine before the Switch 2 was released. However, after countless hours playing games in handheld mode, I can honestly say I’ve been pleasantly surprised – even shocked – by just how good the Switch 2’s display really is.

As we mentioned in our Nintendo Switch 2 review, the colors are extremely vibrant but not over-saturated. The black levels are impressive, even in low-light conditions. And the viewing angles are excellent.

To dismiss the Switch 2 outright simply because it has an LCD display is doing it a huge disservice.

Yes, the panel’s response time could be a touch quicker (though I don’t subscribe to the idea it’s a blurry mess like some). It would also be nice if it were slightly brighter to help HDR pop a little more.

But to dismiss the Switch 2 outright simply because it has an LCD display is doing it a huge disservice. As someone who owns two OLED TVs and swore they’d never go back to an LCD panel, the Switch 2 has one of the best displays I’ve seen.

Joy-Con drift hasn’t been fixed

For now, the Joy-Con 2 controllers seem to be drift-free. (Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

Another reasonable concern about the Switch 2 ahead of its release was Joy-Con drift. The issue plagued the original Switch, and Nintendo controversially chose not to use Hall effect sensors in the Joy-Con 2 controllers, leading many to believe the issue would reoccur.

With well over six million units in the wild, if the problem were still as prominent as it was on the Switch, we’d have seen countless complaints by now.

While it may still be too early to say Joy-Con drift is gone for good, I haven’t seen any widespread reports that the frustrating problem has returned. Naturally, there may be the odd faulty unit – as is to be expected – but it seems like Nintendo may have actually come up with a solution that works.

With well over six million units in the wild, if the problem were still as prominent as it was on the Switch, we’d have seen countless complaints by now. Of course, it’s still one to monitor over time, but I feel confident in saying Joy-Con drift is far less likely to happen with the Switch 2, if at all.

It’s too expensive

The Switch 2 is the only system that hasn’t gone up in price in the US. (Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

The Nintendo Switch 2 is the most expensive console Nintendo has ever made, and it didn’t help that the Japanese company priced Mario Kart World at $80. However, to say it’s too expensive is a derivative statement.

First, let’s look at the competition (and‌ the state of today’s economy). The PS5 and Xbox Series X launched for $499.99 in November 2020. The Xbox Series S was $299.99. Sony also raised the price of its first-party games from $59.99 to $69.99, and other publishers soon followed suit.

Today, the PS5 costs $549.99. That’s a $50 increase over its launch price, despite the console being five years old and a ‘Slim’ revision being released. PS5 accessories have also increased in price, along with every PlayStation Plus subscription tier.

The situation for Xbox is even worse. The Xbox Series X costs now $649.99, a $150 increase over its 2020 price, and the Xbox Series S costs $399.99, a $100 increase. Like with PlayStation, Microsoft has also raised the price of Xbox Game Pass and its various accessories.

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X costs more than twice as much as the Switch 2. (Credit: Microsoft)

Now let’s look at the upcoming Xbox handhelds. Microsoft’s collaboration with Asus for the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and Asus ROG Xbox Ally will cost $999.99 and $599.99 respectively.

Suddenly, the Nintendo Switch 2’s price of $449.99 looks pretty appealing, doesn’t it? Even the Nintendo Switch increased in price in the US, making the Switch 2 only $50 more expensive than the previous model.

Obviously, I’d love the Switch 2 to be as affordable as possible, especially as Nintendo’s key demographic is children and the parents of said children. However, as I mentioned above, this is a surprisingly groundbreaking console for Nintendo. I think it’s a relief it only costs $449.99 – a price which may sadly increase in the years to come, if the US tariffs continue to affect manufacturing.

Thankfully, we haven’t seen any more $80 games from Nintendo, either. Donkey Kong Bananza was $70, and Kirby Air Riders will also fall below Mario Kart World’s controversial price point. Nintendo said games would be priced on a case-by-case basis, but let’s just hope Mario Kart World was an experiment that won’t be repeated, or at least seldom, during this generation.

The Switch 2 is pretty great, actually

As long as the games keep coming, I’m very happy with the Switch 2. (Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

It’s not unusual for my enthusiasm for a product to wane over time – after all, it’s only human nature. But the Nintendo Switch 2 has only continued to impress me the longer it’s been out.

Yes, it will never meet everyone’s expectations – especially when they’re wholly unrealistic and, clearly, there are elements of the Switch 2 that could be better. The battery life is just about good enough. You’ll run out of storage space pretty quickly. And people really, really don’t like Nintendo Switch 2 game-key cards.

I’ll always be the first to criticize a company and its products, but the Switch 2 criticisms, ‌at least for now, are mostly overblow.

But after four months, the console is in fantastic shape and will only get better the more must-have exclusives release.

Speaking of exclusives, the Switch 2 may be the only console that even has exclusive games the way Microsoft and Sony are heading. And let’s be honest, most people only buy a Nintendo system for the Japanese company’s illustrious IP, anyway.

I’ll always be the first to criticize a company and its products, but the Switch 2 criticisms, ‌at least for now, are mostly overblow.

