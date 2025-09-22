(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

📈 Microsoft is increasing the price of its Xbox Series X and Series S consoles for the second time this year, effective October 2, 2025

😱 The Xbox Series X will cost $649.99 ($150 more than launch), and the Xbox Series S will cost $399.99 ($200 more than launch)

💰 Microsoft attributes the price increases to changes in the macroeconomic environment

🤷‍♂️ Other console manufacturers like Sony and Nintendo have also raised prices on their consoles

Microsoft has raised the price of its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles for the second time this year.

Following a price increase in May, on October 2, 2025, Xbox Series X will cost $649.99 – that’s $150 more than the console initially launched for in November 2020.

The Xbox Series S also isn’t safe from a price hike. The “affordable” Xbox will cost $399.99 come October 2 – an increase of $100 over its launch price of $299.99. The 1TB model will cost $449.99, the same as a Nintendo Switch 2.

Xbox prices have increased dramatically since 2020. (Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

The Xbox Series X Digital is also increasing by $50 to $599.99, and the Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Special Edition will cost $799.99. That’s more than Sony’s PS5 Pro.

Microsoft said the Xbox price increase is “because of changes in the macroeconomic environment” and said it will “continue to focus on offering more ways to play games across any screen and providing value for Xbox players.”

The price hike comes ahead of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally’s release date of October 16. Microsoft still hasn’t announced a pre-order date or the prices of its upcoming handhelds, though they’re strongly rumored to cost $899.99 and $549.99, respectively.

Microsoft isn’t the first company to raise the prices of its video game consoles. Sony was the first and increased the price of the PS5 outside of the US in 2022. It recently increased PS5 console prices in North America for the first time, though Microsoft has been more aggressive with its latest price hike.

Nintendo also raised the price of the Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED and Switch Lite after over eight years on sale. The Nintendo Switch 2 remains unaffected for now, though the price of Switch 2 accessories has risen.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut's Senior Editor.