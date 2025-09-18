💰 The Nintendo Switch 2 is expensive, making a protective case essential due to its new dimensions

🤔 Cases offer various features, including enhanced ergonomics, power banks for extended battery life, and dock compatibility

👍 Popular options include the dbrand Killswitch for comfort and docking, the Belkin Charging Case for extra power, and the JSAUX Split Protective Case for dock compatibility without an adapter

👏 Other notable cases are the slim and durable TomToc Fancy Case and the official Nintendo Carrying Case, which includes a screen protector

The Nintendo Switch 2 is the most expensive console the Japanese company has ever made, so you’ll want to ensure it’s protected whenever you take it on the move.

The larger screen and different dimensions mean your old Switch case won’t work with the Nintendo Switch 2. But luckily, there are some fantastic options that do more than just help transport your console safely.

We’ve rounded up five of the best Nintendo Switch 2 cases right now, each of which offers something a little different. We’ll update this list with new entries when we get our hands on them.

✅ Makes the Switch 2 more comfortable to hold in handheld mode

✅ You can still detach the Joy-Con 2 controllers and dock the console

❌ The first batch had a few quality control issues, which might put people off

There’s a reason so many people rushed out and ordered dbrand’s Switch 2 case. Not only does it enhance the ergonomics of the console, but you can still detach the Joy-Con 2 controllers, and dock the console using the included adapter. If you want a case that you never need to take off your Switch 2, nothing else comes close.

We’d recommend getting the Travel Kit for an extra $20 if you plan on taking your Switch 2 out the house. It includes the Killswitch case, dock adapter, skins for the Joy-Con, and a Travel Cover, Game Card Holder, and Stick Grips for the complete package.

Note: Some early adopters encountered a manufacturing issue that made the Killswitch harder to recommend. However, affected users were offered a free replacement, and the problem has since been resolved.

✅ Includes a power bank so your Switch 2 lasts longer

✅ Includes bumpers for Switch OLED and Switch compatibility

❌ The case is slightly bulky

The Nintendo Switch 2 is a worthy successor to the original Switch. But one area where we noted it falls short in our Nintendo Switch 2 review was battery life. Thankfully, the Belkin Charging Case not only gives you a safe and practical place to store your console, but you can also charge it up to 1.5 times with the included removable 10K power bank.

It’s a must for long-distance travellers, and there’s even a hidden AirTag compartment if you’re worried about your Switch 2 getting lost in your luggage. The Belkin Charging Case is slightly bulkier than other options on this list, but it’s a worthy tradeoff for those who want to keep gaming for longer.

✅ You can dock the Switch 2 without an adapter

✅ Ergonomic grips remain in place, even with the Joy-Con 2 detached

❌ Be careful not to scratch your console when installing the case

The JSAUX Split Protective Case is similar to dbrand’s Switch 2 Killswitch case, though noticeably cheaper. The case makes the Switch 2 more comfortable to hold during handheld mode, you can still access the kickstand, and – like the Killswitch – you can detach the Joy-Con 2 controllers without removing the case.

You can also dock the system with no need for an adapter, and the front protective cover also features 10 Game Card slots. Make sure you follow the installation instructions closely, as JSAUX warns you could scratch the console. Expect to hear some friction noise when docking, too.

✅ Gorgeous low-profile, precision-molded design

✅ Incredibly durable

❌ A pull tab would make the console easier to remove

The TomToc Slim Carrying Case is a compelling proposition. Its precision-molded design fits around the console’s buttons, joysticks and ports, providing a super compact and sleek case. Despite its small footprint, you’ll find room for 12 Game Cards.

The TomToc Slim Carrying Case for Switch 2 also has a water-resistant exterior and an impact-resistant hard shell, which means your Switch 2 will remain safe from drops and accidental spills. Oh, and there’s a nice carrying handle for easy portability.

✅ Slim form factor and official branding

✅ Includes a free screen protector and cleaning cloth

❌ Rather bare-bones in terms of extras

The official Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case may seem like a boring option. However, it comes with some welcome features. Not only do you get a sleek case with the Switch 2 logo on it, but you also get Joy-Con 2 color-matched zip tags, a screen protector and cleaning cloth.

Nintendo’s carry case also features a slim profile, making it easier to pop in your backpack than other more fleshed-out but bulkier cases on this list.

